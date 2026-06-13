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A viral video of SAPS arresting people triggered accusations of intense police brutality

The officer had their hands full during a chaotic clash with residents who they were trying to apprehend

With social media driving demand for SAPS transparency, the video sparked debate on whether officers were using unjust force.

SAPS were accused of police brutality in a brutal scene. Image: SAPS

Source: Facebook

A video on Facebook shared on 8 June 2026 ignited a debate regarding the conduct of law enforcement officers. They were allegedly removing people from their homes. In the footage, SAPS members are seen roughly handling men who appeared to be resisting arrest.

The physical nature of the struggle has led to widespread calls for SAPS to be held responsible. Some viewers labelled the incident as a clear case of police brutality. The viral video is that in the age of smartphones, no action taken by the authorities goes unnoticed. SAPS officers have, in the past, faced consequences because of outrage on social media. Watch the video by clicking here and viewers' discretion is advised.

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SA split over SAPS arrests

While some argued that the suspect’s resistance necessitated force, the majority of people felt SAPS was justified. Many argued that resisting arrest is a crime and that police are justified in using reasonable force. Read the comments below:

Some people defended SAPS's forceful arrests. Image: Tima / Pexels

Source: UGC

Michael Minnis said:

"Well done to the officers for executing their duties professionally and diligently."

Samantha Wroblewski Wood wrote:

"The guy was resisting arrest, and the police officers did their job. I don't see the brutality in this video. I see the police handled this well and professionally, as the crowd was out of control and creating a dangerous situation for the police in which they had to quickly remove themselves. I'm sorry, I just don't see how else you all would have liked this to be handled."

Jonathan Lodewyk added:

"The people just remain innocent mxm. Why don't the community allow SAPS to do their job? I don't believe they take the man just to be funny."

Laykin Thomas added:

"Well done SAPS, clean those streets, communities are standing together to protect these suspects! Vuilgatte."

Charity Porcy Matsebele argued:

"Being arrested does not automatically mean you are guilty, and everyone has the right to defend themselves in court. However, resisting arrest, arguing with officers, or physically fighting them is usually not the best course of action. If police arrive to arrest you, comply with their lawful instructions and allow the legal process to take its course."

Thabisa Gagela said:

"There's no brutality in this case, police are doing their job, they must be respected, the guy is not innocent until he is proven by the court."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

A woman who has been arrested was handled roughly by the police in a video that sparked debate on social media.

South Africans were outraged following a video of SAPS allegedly apprehending a gardener who lost money and hIS belonging due to their extortion.

A South African police officer went viral after being confronted about a bribe and practically confessing to taking it.

Source: Briefly News