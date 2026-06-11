A viral video allegedly showing a UFS student teacher being assaulted by a learner and his parents has sparked outrage

The woman claims the confrontation began after she questioned a driver's allegedly unsafe driving near a school in Rocklands.

Social media users are demanding justice, with many criticising the parents' alleged involvement and calling for authorities to take action

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A video of a teacher being assaulted by a learner and his parents has gone viral. Images: @Crime_SpotterSA/X

Source: Twitter

BLOEMFONTEIN - South Africans have been left shocked and angry after a disturbing video showing a woman being assaulted went viral on social media.

The clip, shared on X by @CrimeSpotterSA on Thursday, 11 June 2026, has sparked widespread calls for justice, with many social media users describing the incident as gender-based violence.

Video sparks outrage online

According to information circulating online, the woman in the video is allegedly Masego Mogorosi, a fourth-year education student from the University of the Free State (UFS).

Reports claim 21-year-old Mogorosi was completing her teaching practicals at Lekhulong Secondary School in Rocklands when the incident took place.

The viral footage appears to show a heated roadside argument escalating into a physical confrontation. In the video, a young male learner can allegedly be seen repeatedly slapping the woman while adults, reportedly the learner's parents, nearby continue shouting at her.

According to claims shared on social media, Mogorosi said the confrontation began after she questioned what she believed was unsafe driving near the school on Wednesday afternoon.

She alleged that the driver, the driver's son identified as Phemelo Malope, and the learner's parents confronted and attacked her and a fellow student teacher during their lunch break.

The clip has since attracted thousands of views, comments and shares, with many South Africans expressing outrage over the treatment of the teacher.

View the video here:

Social media users demand accountability

The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many users calling for those involved to be arrested and held accountable, while others questioned the adults' parenting.

@GhupTain said:

"Arguing with people while your kids are around is dangerous. They’ll feel the need to reprimand whoever is talking back to their parents, and it can turn really ugly."

@Kgotacokhai commented:

"Right in front of his parents! It shows exactly how he was raised. You can be a hooligan, but not with your parents around or vice versa! Never, someone has to be better."

@LebeleThandiwe wrote:

"That boy wasn’t raised well at all; this video hurts."

@Th3_kisO stated:

"Their son is going to jail. That’s GBV, and the Department of Education won’t allow it. Are teachers even safe in that community?"

@ZandileClock said:

"A male who beats a woman like that is not a real man. Bet he can’t fight other men."

SAPS apprehended the learner

Following the social media outrage, the SAPS posted on their X account that they have apprehended the 22-year-old learner. He is expected to make his first court appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 12 June 2026.

​"We strongly plead for calm and space to allow the police investigation to take its natural course," said the police.

Viral video of parent assaulting a teacher

In related news, a video went viral on X showing a parent assaulting a school teacher. In the video, a parent can be seen confronting a teacher about matters related to her child, before violently slapping her to the ground. Although the identity of the teacher or parent could not be identified, South Africans took to social media to express their outrage and to demand justice for the assaulted teacher.

The police allegedly apprehended the learner. Images: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images and @Crime_SpotterSA/X

Source: Twitter

SA teacher attacked in China

Briefly News also reported that a young South African kindergarten teacher working in China is safe after going to social media pleading for help after being allegedly abused. Nolusindiso Hleko shared a video on her YouTube channel about how the human resources manager allegedly assaulted her at school in Shanghai, China. In her four-minute video, Hleko shares harrowing details about the incident and how, when she screamed for help, no one came to her aid, even though there were onlookers. After escaping from the school, Nleko encountered a Chinese woman who helped call the police.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News