Video of Parent Assaulting School Teacher Goes Viral, Mzansi Wants Answers

A video of one very agitated parent assaulting a local school teacher is making the rounds on social media

It seems the two got into a spat about the behaviour of the parent's unruly child before the elderly educator is senselessly knocked to the ground

Naturally, Mzansi social media users were more than a little triggered and shared their thoughts of the incident in the comments section

A video has gone viral on Twitter showing a parent assaulting a school teacher. Although it's clear the incident took place in South Africa, the school or persons involved have not yet been identified.

The horrific assault caught on film

In the video, a parent can be seen confronting a teacher about matters pertaining to her child, before violently slapping her to the ground.

She is heard asking the teacher:

“Why o busa bana baka”, which means why did you send back my children?

The teacher can then heard referring the parent to another colleague.

The parent then ignores the teacher before telling her she's disrespectful and knocking the elderly educator to the ground.

Social media reactions

Naturally, Mzansi social media users were very triggered by the graphic incident. Many want the parent identified and brought to justice.

Check out some of their reactions below:

@Kuda32713496 said:

"My blood is boiling in schools we have security...how did she get in there?"

@Sawcee_Tee said:

"I don't promote such behaviour but the way teachers treat learners. Don't act like you never went to school. Anyway the parent is wrong"

@cold_summ3r said:

"Do this to my moms, you'll meet your ancestors same day. mxm"

@Mbuso_Wenkosi said:

"Can the camera lady please show herself ngathi kuza kahle"

In more troubling news from South African schools, Briefly News previously reported that issues arose at Witbank Technical High School in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga when parents and the community clashed outside the school.

Learning and teaching have since been suspended after Monday's violence.

Parents reportedly demonstrated on Monday, 14 June, morning after the school pended a black pupil who had gotten into a fight with a white student last week. A scuffle arose among parents after the student had been suspended for a week.

A video of the violence was widely shared on social media and gained traction as many did not understand what caused the scuffle.

What really caused the scuffle?

EWN reported that a black pupil was suspended and not allowed to write exams while a white student continued to attend classes, despite being suspended. Black and White parents ended up being involved in a violent physical altercation with sticks and stones being flung.

The fight between the students

The White pupil allegedly used the K-word while referring to the Black student. SABC News stated that one of the students from the school stated that racism was rife at the institution. The student explained to the media publication that teachers and White children are known for calling Black children racist and offensive names.

