Witbank High: Classes Suspended After Clash Between Parents Over Alleged Racism

The classes and learning at Witbank Technical High School in Mpumalanga have been temporarily suspended to the violent clashes outside the institution

The issues came about after a White pupil allegedly used a racial slur while referring to a Black pupil resulting in both of them being suspended

To the surprise of many, the White pupil continued to attend classes and write exams while the Black pupil was not allowed too, resulting in frustration among parents

Issues arose at Witbank Technical High School in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga when parents and the community clashed outside the school. Learning and teaching have since been suspended after Monday's violence.

Parents reportedly demonstrated on Monday, 14 June, morning after the school pended a black pupil who had gotten into a fight with a white student last week. A scuffle arose among parents after the student had been suspended for a week.

A video of the violence was widely shared on social media and gained traction as many did not understand what caused the scuffle.

What really caused the scuffle?

EWN reported that a black pupil was suspended and not allowed to write exams while a white student continued to attend classes, despite being suspended. Black and White parents ended up being involved in a violent physical altercation with sticks and stones being flung.

The fight between the students

The White pupil allegedly used the K-word while referring to the Black student. SABC News stated that one of the students from the school stated that racism was rife at the institution. The student explained to the media publication that teachers and White children are known for calling Black children racist and offensive names.

Bullying at schools remains a concern

