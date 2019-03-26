GDE admissions 2023: Step by step guide to online application

The GDE (Gauteng Department of Education) oversees the provision of basic education to all learners in schools located in the Gauteng province. The department is mandated to provide modern and functional educational systems to enhance the right of each learner to relevant, equitable, and quality education. The dates and requirements for the 2023 GDE admissions were recently released for use by parents and guardians interested in enrolling their children in Gauteng schools.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

The GDE typically has two phases of admission applications, targeting pupils in different grades. This makes it essential for parents to know the phases applicable to their children.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 GDE admissions

When doing the GDE online registration for your child, you will need to complete three steps: filling out the parent/guardian's details, filling out the learner's details, and applying to a school. Here is a detailed look at each step.

Filling out the parent/guardian's details

For the 2022 online registration for grade 1 in Gauteng, you will need to start by visiting the online registration portal and click on 'register' or 'verify.'

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

If you are a first-time user, you will be required to click on the 'Apply for 2023' button. This will open a web page in which you will enter the parent/guardian information. Make sure to fill in every field marked with an asterisk. You will be asked to input your South African identification number. The system will automatically populate the field with your name as it appears on your ID card. Create a username and password. You will need these credentials to access the main application, so make sure they are easy to remember. When your account is successfully created, you will receive a text message on your phone with details about the username and password you created earlier. You will then be directed to the next step via an on-screen prompt. At this stage, the first step will change into a green colour to indicate completion.

Filling in the learner's details

A pupil holding a book. Photo: pexels.com, @Katerina Holmes

Source: UGC

Once you have completed the parent/guardian stage, it is time to move on to the learner's stage.

Enter the learner's information on the provided fields. This includes their name, nationality, current grade, and province, amongst other details. Click on the 'submit learner details' tab at the bottom of the page. If you entered all the details correctly, the tab would automatically turn green, letting you know you can move to the next step.

Applying to a school

At this stage, the learner's details will already be displayed on the page. Here are the steps you need to take.

Select one of the application options available. You can choose from previous school, sibling, work, and home. Keep in mind that the previous school option is only applicable for the 2023 online registration for grade 8 in Gauteng schools. If you select the work/home address option, the application processing system will filter the schools and present you with options closest to your work or home address. If you choose the sibling option, the system will prioritize schools in which your child has a sibling(s) in grades 1-6 or grades 8-11. Keep in mind that you will have to fill in the sibling's details.

What documents do I need for the application?

Here is a list of the required documents for South Africans and foreign students.

South African citizens

A recent report card of the learner is applying from another school (required for grade 8 registration).

Clinic/immunization document proving the child does not have diphtheria, measles, polio, hepatitis B, tuberculosis, or tetanus.

Learner's birth certificate

Parent or guardian's identification document.

Proof of work or home address

International students

Academic reports from the learner's current school (these are documents needed to apply for grade 8 only)

Parent's or legal guardian's passport

Proof of work or home address

Refugee permit or asylum seeker document for the learner

Kindly note that all these documents are expected to be submitted within seven days of the online application.

When are the GDE application dates in 2022?

The second phase of the 2023 GDE admission period will begin on September 13, 2022, and close on October 8, 2022. This phase is open for grade 1 registration as well as applications from outside Gauteng's public schools up to Grade 8.

I do not have any documents. Can I still apply?

A lady smiling while using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

Yes, you can still apply. You will need to click on the 'No SA ID' at the beginning of the application and then follow the on-screen prompts.

I have started the registration process but cannot go beyond the section of my ID.

If you encounter this error, try to refresh the page. If you are still stuck, cross-check your ID number and ensure it is validated by the DHA. If not verified, please run the verification and then input the required information (the system will submit the vowels in your names, and you will be required to fill in the consonants).

Click 'OK' and continue with the application.

I have been trying to register but cannot go to the next step after entering the password.

You will need to make sure that your number meets the following criteria.

Has at least 1 lower case alphabetical character

Has at least 1 numeric character

Has at least 1 special character

Has at least 1 upper case alphabetical character

Has at least 8 total characters

Can I apply for more than one learner?

Yes, you can. However, you will be limited to three children for each grade. This means you can apply for a maximum of 3 children in grade 3 but can still apply for three more in grade 8.

How do I apply for twins or triplets in the same grade?

The application processing system will allow you to make two or three applications for twins and triplets, respectively. These children will be linked to one parent and will be placed in the same school.

How do I ensure that my child finds a school?

A young learner. Photo: pexels.com, @Katerina Holmes

Source: UGC

You can increase your child's chances by applying to more than one school in the area that covers your address. Also, ensure you upload certified proof-of-residence documents.

The application periods for GDE admissions are always quite busy as parents seek to enrol their children in school for the first time or transfer them from their current ones. Therefore, there is almost an entire month where applications are open, giving parents and guardians ample time to apply and register their children.

READ ALSO: How to check if you have outstanding traffic fines in 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published a guide on how to check whether you have outstanding traffic fines in South Africa. Traffic fines are among the measures authorities take to ensure that road users adhere to the rules, regulations, and guidelines that govern road use.

When one breaks these rules, they automatically attract a fine proportionate to their offence. It is important to stay up to date on your traffic fines and prevent them from accumulating and possibly escalating the situation. Read on to discover some simple ways to discover whether you have outstanding fines.

Source: Briefly News