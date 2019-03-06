There are rules of the road in every country in the world that must be followed to ensure the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and every other road user. Failure to follow these rules may lead to accidents or even death. Therefore, these rules should be taken very seriously, and anyone who defies them must face the consequences either by going to jail or by paying the given charges. South Africa is no exception in following the highway codes. Here is how to check if you have outstanding traffic fines.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How can I check if I have outstanding traffic fines in South Africa? The South African government has set up departments like the Road Traffic Infringement Agency and the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offence to administer laws and outstanding traffic fines in South Africa anyone who does not follow them.

What is the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA)?

The RTIA is one of the agencies providing the platform on how to check for outstanding traffic fines in South Africa. Can I check my traffic fines online? Yes, you can, and the whole system is online-based so that you can get services from the comfort of your couch.

The objectives of this agency are:

To administer a procedure to discourage the contravention of the laws of the road and support the adjudication of infringements.

To provide penalties imposed against persons contravening road laws.

To provide specialized prosecution and support services.

To undertake community education and community awareness programmes to ensure that individuals understand their rights and options.

What is AARTO?

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Infringement Act of 1998 is an act of the parliament that produces a point demerit system for violating the laws of the road. It is managed by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, a public entity under the department of transport. The AARTO introduces a demerit points system intended to reprimand South African drivers who are regular offenders. This online system is where you check outstanding traffic fines.

Image: twitter.com, @rtia_aarto

Source: Twitter

The law ensures that all the Road Directorate Inspectorate centres countrywide are connected with a database.

How to view outstanding traffic fines?

The AARTO brings improved fine collection procedures and revenue streams used for improving road safety in South Africa. Here is how to check outstanding traffic fines.

The AARTO process

How can I check if I have any outstanding traffic fines?

The process of checking South African traffic outstanding fines is straightforward and fast:

1. Enquire whether you have a road penalty.

2. Review the options. Once you receive an infringement notice, also known as a ticket, a courtesy letter, an enforcement order, or a warrant of execution, you have options within the AARTO act.

What is an Infringement notice?

This is a notice of a grave violation of the laws of the road which warrants a major conviction.

3. Pay the fine. If you pay the penalty within the first 32 days, you will get a 50% discount.

If you were not the driver who committed the offence, you might nominate the actual driver or the person who was in control of the vehicle once you know how to check for outstanding traffic fines.

If you have a reasonable cause for cancelling your ticket, you may submit a representation indicating why you ought not to be liable for the penalty in terms of the infringement notice. The RTIA will forward your representation to the Independent Representations Office for consideration.

You can also choose to go to court when issued with an infringement notice or when your infringement representation fails.

Image: instagram.com, @canon_shot

Source: Instagram

How do I pay a traffic fine?

Traffic fines in South Africa can be paid in the following outlets:

At any Pick and Pay stores

At the cashiers or ATMs of the ABSA bank

Internet banking

South African Post Office

First National Bank

Shoprite checkers

Engen Quickshops

Lewis

Spar

Boxer

What happens when I do not pay a fine?

You will not be issued a driving license, a professional driving permit, or a vehicle license disc concerning the motor vehicles registered in your name.

There you have it. Now you know how to check if you have outstanding traffic fines 2022. It is therefore very critical that you view your fines to avoid being on the wrong side of the law.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Source: Briefly News