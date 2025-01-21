“Why Isn’t the Driver Stopping?”: SA Busts at Taxi Chronicles of Broken Door

A TikTok video showed a man trying to close a taxi's sliding door but, unfortunately, failing to do so

The sliding door appeared to come off its hinges, which left the commuters shocked and frightened

The people's reaction humoured social media users, who cracked jokes in the post's comment section

In South Africa, unfortunately, it is not uncommon to encounter or hear complaints about the condition of taxis, as many operate under less-than-ideal circumstances.

One taxi with a broken door recently had the internet in stitches, sparking jokes among internet users.

The taxi chronicles continue

TikTok user Lil Minus 4 Real (@lilminus4real) uploaded a video showing a person in a taxi trying to close the sliding door. However, things didn't go as planned, as the door came off its hinges. This resulted in the rest of the commuters audibly stunned and freaking out.

Even though there was a struggle with the door, it didn't seem to bother the driver, who kept driving.

Watch the TikTok video below:

How to report issues regarding taxi drivers

The information portal Status Check lists a few ways commuters can report issues experienced with taxi drivers.

1. Collect essential details

The more information you provide, the easier it will be to sort out the issues. Here are the details you can collect:

Taxi registration number.

Route number or taxi association.

Date, time and location.

Description of the issue.

Photos and videos.

Witnesses.

2. Report to the taxi association

Taxi associations oversee the drivers' conduct. Here is what you can do:

Contact the association.

Provide details.

Request a reference number.

3. Report to transport authorities

If the taxi association doesn't take appropriate action, or the incident is severe, the matter can be escalated by contacting the following transport authorities:

Department of Transport

National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR)

National Traffic Call Centre

4. Report issues online

People can also air their grievances on online platforms:

Arrive Alive

Municipal websites

5. Social media or consumer platforms

People can raise awareness on social media or consumer protection platforms if the complaint is ignored, as it often prompts faster responses from the relevant authorities or associations.

Mzansi laughs at busted taxi

While the situation may have been frightful for the commuters, people on the internet couldn't help but laugh at their reaction after watching the video.

@imtiyaazd18 humorously shared:

"This happened to me, and the driver still scolded me for banging the door."

@realbassie asked with a laugh:

"Why isn't the driver stopping?"

@saint.mcg said to the online community:

"You know you’re done when the whole taxi screams, 'Weeh'."

@zenzositho laughed and stated:

"That time, the driver acts like it's not his problem to deal with."

@kamo.j.r added in the comment section:

"The feeling of you being the one to break the door, then the driver just gives you a look. I swear, you will feel like getting off before your stop."

@t..bone41 told the public:

"The Minister of Transport must see this."

