A harrowing video surfaced online showing a double shooting outside a tavern in the Johannesburg CBD

The clip showed the moment a man reaches for his waist and produces a gun before firing three times, hitting two men

Briefly News requested confirmation of the incident from Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo

A video of CCTV footage is circulating, showing two men being shot in Johannesburg CBD. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

JOHANNESBURG — The sight of senseless shootings, often fatal, are commonplace in the Johannesburg city centre.

A video of CCTV at an establishment in the heart of the bustling Central Business District (CBD) epitomised this occurrence.

CCTV captures Joburg double shooting

In a clip that is too graphic for Briefly News to share, activity is captured outside what appears to be a tavern on Sunday, 19 January 2025.

Several figures, noticeably men, can be seen loitering at about 9.13pm.

The situation quickly escalates, and within seconds, a man standing at the doorway shoves at a man directly in front of him.

The aggressor reaches for his waist, removing a gun. He fires twice at the first man, who falls to the ground. He appears to turn to walk off but turns and fires at a second man sitting on a chair next to the first victim.

A few others surrounding them walk and run off while a few others sit by, seemingly unfazed by the violent shooting.

Briefly News has sent a media inquiry to Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo to confirm the incident.

In a similar harrowing incident not far away in Berea on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, a video surfaced showing the moment an e-hailing driver gunned down in broad daylight.

The incident happened at the corner of Lilly and Olivia Streets.

In one video, the driver was seen driving through a dangerous area, seemingly talking to someone outside his car.

In another frame, a 65-second clip shows a man leaning into the driver's door.

In the ensuing seconds, he moves off before the driver opens the door, steps out and seemingly confronts him. But then he lifts his hands to block off an attack, and four shots are heard ringing out.

The driver falls to the ground, and the aggressor is seen stepping away.

