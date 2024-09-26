An e-hailing driver was reportedly gunned down in a callous attack in broad daylight in Berea, Johannesburg

Social justice advocate Yusuf Abramjee posted the harrowing clip of the incident to X on Thursday, 26 September

The victim could be seen sustaining gunshots and falling down, while the suspect calmly walked away from the scene

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told Briefly News a manhunt had since been launched for the killers

JOHANNESBURG — A video has surfaced on social media showing the moment a reported e-hailing driver is gunned down in broad daylight in Berea.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted the chilling video to X on Thursday, 26 September.

E-hailing driver gunned down in Johannesburg

Police have since confirmed that the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Lilly and Olivia Streets.

In one video, the driver is seen driving through a dangerous area, seemingly talking to someone outside his car, which inhibits him from leaving the area.

In another frame, a 65-second clip shows a man leaning into the driver's door. In the ensuing seconds, he moves off before the driver opens the door and steps out, seemingly confronting him.

Watch the video here .

He lifts his hands to block off an attack, and four shots are heard ringing out. He falls to the ground, and the aggressor is seen stepping away.

A scream is heard from a woman's voice after the video shows a second person in the car sitting in the passenger's seat.

A passerby and witness to the incident, who at the time the gunshots rang out, was walking past and looking in the direction of the men, turned and walked back in the opposite direction, looking at the driver on the ground.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told Briefly News a manhunt had been launched for the suspects.

"Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed an e-hailing driver in Berea on Wednesday, 25 September," said Masondo

"It is reported that the e-hailing driver received a request, and on arrival, he was approached by two males who pretended to be the clients.

"When the driver opened for them, they produced firearms and started to search him. They robbed him [of] two cellphones and [an] undisclosed amount of cash.

"The suspects then fired shots at the victim, who was certified dead at the scene. Armed robbery and murder cases have been opened for investigation."

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or in the apprehension of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Mzansi expresses shock and disbelief

Since it was posted at 10:25, the clip has garnered 207,000 views on social media. Briefly News looks at the shocking reactions to the material.

@TurnUpGvngstar wrote:

"Hillbrow is never beating the allegations."

@NathiSibiya8 said:

"It's about time [the] government takes this seriously. They must bring [the] military to clean the area: Hillbrow, Berea, Yeoville, etc."

@MaboaLekhanyane added:

"How I used to hang around here during spring and enjoy the flowers and [the] bloom trees. Now, it's looking like this after people stopped paying levies. This was a posh section in Joburg CBD in the nineties. Eish, maan!"

@MaKoopano reacted:

"When you [get] back home every day after work, say a little prayer for not coming back as a corpse."

@freedomtoday99 noted:

"In cold blood, [the] murderer walks away as if it's just another day. He knows he will not get caught, or what?"

Hillbrow thieves choke victim unconscious

In related news, Briefly News reported that harrowing CCTV footage of a robbery near the notorious hijacked Vanin Court in Hillbrow surfaced.

The spine-chilling incident was, at the time, among the latest perpetrated by thugs inhabiting the building despite its proximity to the policing precinct.

