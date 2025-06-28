A South African woman who moved to Mozambique showed people some of the things she had to get used to in the new country

Peeps were fascinated by some of the new food the woman discovered while living in the neighbouring African country

Many people were curious about the South African living in Mozambique, and she made a video explaining her decision

One TikTok video became a viral hit on social media after a woman showed her experience living in Mozambique. The woman posted some of the things she found to be strange in the coastal nation.

The clip of the woman sharing information about Mozambique received thousands of likes. Many people were curious to know why the woman moved to Mozambique.

In a TikTok video by @andiswamakhubedu, a woman posted photos of how different food and grocery shopping is in Mozambique. The lady showed it's normal to buy sliced onion, and typical Mozambican food usually includes a lot of garlic, fish. The South African said she learned how to cook crab after moving to Mozambique. New types of food weren't the only difference, the lady also appreciated the stunning landscape in Mozambique, including sunrises and beautiful coastal views.

As a follow-up video, the TikTokker explained that she moved to Mozambique because she wants to start a travel business, learn the language and make connections with people before bringing tourists. She said that it is an easy process for South Africans to settle in the country. The lady also explained that Mozambique is a five-hour drive from her home.

South Africans discuss living in Mozambique

Many people commented with their own experiences of visiting Mozambique. Some South Africans also living in Mozambique shared that they prefer Mozambique over South Africa.

Ntombi Twala said:

"Just cross the border every month and come buy groceries from home and cook mtase. Ayikho lento, home is not far."

Jaan advised:

"Culture shock is normal. Change your references and perhaps the people who show you the places to go and eat. I do the same when I'm in the RSA. And from what I see in your photos, you're not taking advantage of what's good in Mozambique.....😎cross borders every month and come to buy groceries from home and cook mtase. Ayikho lento, home is not far."

Miss Rudo wrote:

"That country has peace and crime levels are very low 🤞🏽been there twice on vacation."

lulu shared:

"I was born and raised in SA, but I call home Mozambique and I will never go back to SA. Here at Moz we have peace, warmth, freedom, in SA haaaa you will never find that."

NomaSwati Samketi remarked:

"The smell of garlic and fish from the borders, you just know you are not home."

