“Is This AI?”: Social Media Reacts as Man Re-Enacts Helen Zille Pothole Stunt in Viral TikTok Video
A man in Botswana recently went viral in a TikTok video after he was seen fishing in a massive pothole. The humorous protest took place on April 26 2026, to show the poor road conditions.
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
TikTok user @tatietatie28 captured the funny scene while she was driving past the busy road in her car. The unidentified man sat comfortably on a small chair next to the water filled crater with his rod. This creative protest method was recently made famous by the South African politician Helen Zille in March. Social media users on the platform were left in stitches after seeing the man copy the stunt.
Botswana pothole fisher goes viral
The clip quickly gained traction on the app because many residents relate to the struggle of navigating damaged roads. Some viewers joked that the man might actually catch a big fish in such a deep hole. Others praised his funny way of sending a message about the state of the public infrastructure.
“I passed, 30% pass rate": Mzansi content creator challenges citizens' knowledge in viral Insta clip
The video continues to circulate as people share their own experiences with deep craters in the road. Most commenters found the situation hilarious despite the serious underlying issue of the failing local streets.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
See the TikTok clip below:
Social media reacts
@iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB commented:
"Jokes aside, this is incredibly embarrassing. What does the city council do all day?"
@tristen.merriweather said:
"At least the previous government made sure that potholes were covered.
@Tumiso Suping 🇧🇼🇬🇧 asked:
"Is this AI? I haven’t been to Botswana in a couple of years."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za