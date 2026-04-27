A man in Botswana recently went viral in a TikTok video after he was seen fishing in a massive pothole. The humorous protest took place on April 26 2026, to show the poor road conditions.

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A Botswana man was relaxed, fishing at a pothole. Images: @tatietatie28

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @tatietatie28 captured the funny scene while she was driving past the busy road in her car. The unidentified man sat comfortably on a small chair next to the water filled crater with his rod. This creative protest method was recently made famous by the South African politician Helen Zille in March. Social media users on the platform were left in stitches after seeing the man copy the stunt.

Botswana pothole fisher goes viral

The clip quickly gained traction on the app because many residents relate to the struggle of navigating damaged roads. Some viewers joked that the man might actually catch a big fish in such a deep hole. Others praised his funny way of sending a message about the state of the public infrastructure.

The video continues to circulate as people share their own experiences with deep craters in the road. Most commenters found the situation hilarious despite the serious underlying issue of the failing local streets.

See the TikTok clip below:

Social media reacts

@iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB commented:

"Jokes aside, this is incredibly embarrassing. What does the city council do all day?"

@tristen.merriweather said:

"At least the previous government made sure that potholes were covered.

@Tumiso Suping 🇧🇼🇬🇧 asked:

"Is this AI? I haven’t been to Botswana in a couple of years."

Source: Briefly News