Content creator Stian Oosthuizen shared a viral video on April 23 2026, to test the general knowledge of fellow South Africans. The man challenged locals to answer ten questions to prove they truly belong to the beautiful Rainbow Nation.

Content creator, Stian Oosthuizen gave his followers a history lesson. Image: Stian Oosthuizen

Source: Instagram

The popular content creator joked that failing his quick quiz would result in the immediate revocation of their citizenship. He gave viewers only three seconds to answer each question before revealing the correct facts about the country. The test covered a wide range of topics, including national symbols and famous historical figures like Albert Luthuli.

Mzansi citizens struggle with local facts

Participants had to identify the national currency and name the specific year South Africa hosted the World Cup. Questions also focused on geography by asking for the English translation of the motto on the coat of arms. Many people were stumped when asked about the highest mountain or the location of the Sterkfontein Caves.

Oosthuizen also included sports trivia about Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos to see who follows local heroes. The video prompted many residents to admit they did not know as much as they initially thought. Dozens of people flocked to the comments section to share their final scores with the online community.

See the Instagram video below:

Social media users share their scores

@kevyn.rw.little commented:

“I passed, 30% pass rate. 😂😫”

@ofentsemlt said:

“I got 5/10. What is Mafadi?🤔 Most of us said the Table Mountain. 😭”

@angi_in_wonderland highlighted:

“If the pass rate is the South African pass rate, then I passed.”

Source: Briefly News