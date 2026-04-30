Locals flooded social media to share their admiration for Justice Madlanga and the significant work of his task team

The X post left viewers inspired as they reflected on the judge’s sharp intellect and efficient approach

Social media users praised all three commissioners’ professionalism and their quick action in uncovering the truth

A viral post featured a picture of Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, prompting an online discussion about his leadership. Image: @joy_zelda / @NkosazanaPeshwa

Source: Twitter

The outstanding leadership displayed during the commission’s proceedings captured the nation's heart, sparking an outpouring of gratitude from citizens across the country.

The clip was shared on X by user @joy_zelda on 20 April 2026, where it nearly reached 100K views and hundreds of comments by viewers who expressed their respect for the commissioner.

The creator posted a picture of Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and asked viewers to describe him in one word. The viral post shared by X user @joy_zelda saw people who were mostly unable to use only one word to describe the intelligent judge, and instead commented with a few words.

Madlanga commission task team makes arrests

The Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry was established by the president to uncover the truth about the criminal justice system. Following the commission’s interim report, a specialised SAPS task team was assembled to fast-track investigations into individuals implicated. As reported by Eyewitness News (EWN), the task team apprehended multiple individuals who gave evidence before the commission. Those include suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department boss Julius Mkhwanazi and Sergeant Fanie Nkosi on charges relating to fraud, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and more.

See the X post below:

SA loves Judge Madlanga

The clip gained massive views, likes and comments from social media users who flooded the feed expressing their fondness for the judge. Many viewers said one word was not enough to describe Justice Madlanga. They called him a professional and a breath of fresh air, while praising his excellent work ethic and respect for people. Some turned to the people who selected the three commissioners, saying they could not have done a better job, as the trio knew how to get to the bottom of the truth. One viewer said the man was the best judge the country has, saying in the history of commissions, his is the first that has seen arrests in a short space of time.

Many viewers noted that the Madlanga commission is setting a new standard for accountability within the country. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @nowagp162 shared:

"No English word can describe him. Yi ngqwele (he is one of a kind)."

User @ScottNgiphile added:

"Respectful and a very intelligent person."

User @SizweMate52762 commented:

"Whoever hired these three knew what they were doing. They will get you arrested while giving you that 'Van De Merwe' smile, who just called the police on you."

User @PSAFMophiring aid:

"Can't do one word, sorry. He's a breath of fresh air."

User @LeratoLeDonga commented:

"I don't have one word, but I have a question. Aren't previous commissioners embarrassed when they watch what's going on? I mean, the Madlanga Commission makes previous commissions seem so mediocre and paid for!"

User @TdozTdoz shared:

"Deligent."

3 Briefly News Madlanga commission-related articles

A humorous creator took social media by storm with a perfect recreation of the testimony given by Brigadier Rachel Matjeng during the Madlanga Commission Enquiry.

A young boy was filmed asking to be brought closer to the television so he could pray for National Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A woman shared a video of herself swooning over the National Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as he entered the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on day two of his testimony.

Source: Briefly News