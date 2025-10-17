A young boy was filmed asking to be brought closer to the television so he could pray for National Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The heartwarming clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and moving comments from the online community

Social media users were touched by the child's pure heart and innocence, calling it a true blessing for the General to have such support

A little boy delivered a moving prayer asking God to protect him while touching his photo on a television screen. Image: @moreromogane

Source: TikTok

A video of a six-year-old boy’s spontaneous prayer for the National Police Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, melted hearts across social media.

The touching clip, shared by TikTok user @moreromogane, became a beautiful symbol of innocence and hope.

The video begins with the young boy @moreromogane asking to be brought closer to the television screen, which displayed a picture of General Mkhwanazi in his police uniform. With his hand gently touching the screen, the little boy began his heartfelt prayer. He thanked God for a man like the General, praising him as a good guy who takes bad people to jail. The six-year-old's words revealed surprising awareness of the country’s issues.

The little boy's prayer for General Mkhwanazi

He mentioned that General Mkhwanazi loves South Africa and does not want people to steal the state's money. He even drew a comparison to the late President Nelson Mandela, seeing similarities in the General's character as a kind, law-abiding man who is committed to the country. When his mom asked him what he liked most about the General, the boy simply said, 'He is a brave man who loves everyone and Nelson Mandela.'

Social media users were deeply moved by the six-year-old's prayer and assured him that God heard his prayer. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SA loves the little boy

The clip garnered massive attention, as social media users flooded the comments section with emotional responses. Many viewers noted how blessed the General was to have such support, saying that even innocent souls were praying for his protection and success.

Some were impressed by how well-informed the six-year-old was about current events in Mzansi. Other users confessed that they got emotional while watching, noting that being loved and prayed for by children was a sign of having a good heart.

User @Mel said:

"You know you're a really good person when kids love you☺."

User @Lighten commented:

"General Nhlanhla Mkwhanazi, the future of this country has heard you. More Grace to you, for protecting not just the nation but the seed of this nation as well."

User @ShoSho shared:

"This is powerful 🙏."

User @Nobom added:

"He loves all of the people, that’s true, boy."

User @SBUDA885 shared:

"This is very sensitive. An innocent soul praying and talking sense about our General, but some older people don't even see good in him, Jehovah 😭."

User @Refilwe said:

"A child's heart is pure; they have the most powerful prayers... Our general is blessed."

Watch the TikTok video below:

