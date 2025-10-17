A media personality from Botswana shared a heartwarming clip of him surprising his father with a gift he considered small

When he saw his present, the father was overcome with emotion and hugged his generous son

People on the internet loved what the man did for his father and hoped to do the same for theirs

A father was brought to tears when he saw what his son bought him. Images: Mr Tee / Facebook, @mrtee267 / TikTok

A Motswana content creator and radio personality, Mr Tee, left his father in an emotional state after he surprised him with a brand-new car. His kindness shown towards his parent was celebrated by the online crowd, who shared how the act impacted them.

On 16 October, Mr Tee uploaded a TikTok video showing how he led his father and another man to an Opel Corsa bakkie, which had a beautiful red bow on the bonnet.

"I got my dad a small gift," Mr Tee wrote in the post.

The teary-eyed father and son warmly embraced each other, showing the bond between the child and his parent.

Son's gift to father warms people's hearts

While some people applauded Mr Tee for his act of love and kindness, while other social media users shared how they wished to do the same for their fathers.

Mr Tee shared photos of himself and his dad with the gift on wheels. Images: Mr Tee

@mphopheto76 pointed out to the son:

"That hug from your dad is all the blessings you will ever need."

@princessshole30 wrote in the comments:

"Congratulations to Dad. May God continue to bless you for loving and appreciating your dad."

@lebzathewigfixer stated to the man:

"This is not small, my brother. You have opened a lot of blessings for yourself and your generation to come. Well done, Black child."

An appreciative @bra.moses88 remarked under the post:

"Brother, you are setting a very good example in life. You are teaching us how important your parents are. God bless you more."

@user4375929002154 added in the comment section:

"Congratulations, my brother, that is where your blessings are, when your parents are happy. More blessings are coming. I wish to one day do the same for my dad before he leaves this world."

@thulile520 had a message for the public:

"Brothers, don't put yourselves under pressure that you have to buy a Ford Ranger. Anything is a blessing to your parents."

Budding musician Menzile Chester said to Mr Tee:

"This got me in tears! I wish my dad lived long enough to have me do this for him! Also, thanks for using our music."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Mr Tee's account below:

