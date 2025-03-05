A lady made Mzansi feel deeply emotional after gifting her parents a dream home and pricey new cars

The home the woman showed seems to be part of a fancy estate, and the cars she purchased were a big SUV and a Bakkie

South Africans got all teary eyed at the video and congratulated the lady, with some sharing the usual cheeky comment

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mzansi applauded a lady who gifted her mom and dad a new home and fancy cars. Images: Maskot, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Giving back to the people who helped raise you will always be a heart-warming moment to remember. A woman gave her mom and dad a brand new home in a fancy suburb and two impressive SUVs as the icing on a very big cake.

Happiness all around

Facebook user Asanda Tiwani shared the clip with a caption that read:

"If this doesn’t make you cry. She surprised her parents with a house gift and brand new cars❤️ They could barely hold back their tears of joy. Such a priceless moment. Can’t stop smiling!"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The act was the talk of the neighbourhood as many people came to see the amazing gifts. The parents stood in disbelief at the lovely sight.

See the clip below:

Gifts to die for

The house gifted to the parents is stunning. It seems to be a double storey home with a massive front yard that comes with a pool. A closer look at the car reveals a very fancy SUV accompanied by an expensive Ford Ranger. Many people speculated that the purchases were made with tender money, and surprisingly many South Africans didn't care.

South Africans felt so happy for the family. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Netizens across the company showed the parents and happy family some love.

Read the comments below:

Esther Sibanda said:

"God bless her... it doesn't matter where the money is coming from the thought of making your parents happy that one is more than our imagination. God bless 🙌"

Ma Ish Tumza commented:

"What if she was budgeting all this time for all those things? Some people are well paid at their jobs and they can save if they got to pull such big projects. I mean it's not all the time where there's inyoka and ukuthwala involved, some its just plain results of hard work."

Transformed Sphe Shange Sthebe mentioned:

"Ohhhh wow this is so beautiful emotional may God bless her 🥺🥺🥺🥺"

Ntobeko Nxumalo posted:

"It doesn’t matter how she got the money from girl thought of her parents more than friends. Can’t say much for boy child 😏 Well done girl 🙏🏾"

Smangele Ncongwane shared:

"Tears of a mother we are used to but when you see tears of a father wooow that's deep ♥️🥰"

Queen Khau said:

"It takes a real person, with wisdom, to reward their parents with such a surprise, good job young lady, salute to you."

Luyolo Yivani Mabhija mentioned:

"She's done what we all dream of doing while they're still alive."

More wholesome stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported a heartwarming and adorable moment was captured on camera of a young lady along with her bae's spontaneous display of affection, which has taken the internet by storm.

previously reported a heartwarming and adorable moment was captured on camera of a young lady along with her bae's spontaneous display of affection, which has taken the internet by storm. South Africans were amazed by how one Mzansi dermatologist was able to restore her client’s skin.

A heartwarming video of learners stopping a school bus to share their lunches and cool drinks with homeless people they saw on the road touched many users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News