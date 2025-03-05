South Africans were amazed by how one Mzansi dermatologist was able to restore her client’s skin

The customer had been using cheap bleaching products that terribly damaged her skin

Society media users praised the seasoned medical practitioner in a thread of 415 comments on TikTok

Beauty standards for women have always been ridiculous yet most ladies still strived to attain them.

A Mzansi dermatologist restored one woman's damaged skin. Image: @zazalaserclinic

Source: TikTok

Before the Kardashian/Jenner clan influenced the world into investing more in their appearance, there were already certain attributes that determines a woman’s desirability.

Mzansi praises dermatologist for restoring lady’s skin

A South African woman sought professional help after using cheap bleaching products. The lady suffered severely from the toxic chemicals she applied to her face, leaving her skin sensitive and easily damaged.

The Mzansi lady explained that she desired to become more beautiful so she asked a friend how she could achieve the beauty standard of that time, which was being lighter in complexion. She started buying R40 products that only lasted for three days and wore off after.

After noticing how badly her skin was damaged by the toxic products, she went to find professional help from a skilled South African dermatologist who specialises in laser treatments. The client’s skin started brightening up and restoring its protective barrier after her fourth treatment.

The medical professional listened as her client shared her adventurous and detailed journey with bleaching creams. She also shared why they are bad and dangerous for the skin.

South Africans were entertained by the delightful client who honestly shared her story during her laser treatment. The dermatologist advised Mzansi:

“Guys, stop with the bleaching creams.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by dermatologist restoring lady’s skin

Social media users were impressed with the results and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi dermatologist showed off her skills. Image: @zazalaserclinic

Source: TikTok

@Mr Wayne 🇿🇦 explained:

“Guys, there's absolutely nothing wrong about having a dark complexion, in fact, a lot of dark-skinned people are so beautiful.”

@Gugulethu Zwane said:

“The way I love my dark-skinned, even if I feel like the lotion is making me light I change it.”

@goldenprincess wrote:

“I love this lady, she knows how to accept herself when her skin is not skinning.”

@MaK complimented the dermatologist:

“I love your job sisi, and how you communicate with your clients.”

@mamzo...🧓 commented:

“I love her honesty.”

@RiriBaby💕 wrote:

“I love how you communicate with your clients.”

@Thuli v Richmore tomas commented:

“I need a treatment for stretch marks, please.”

@morwesi_28 shared:

“I love her, please.”

@Conversations with Zandy Mfeka asked:

“Where are you based, my darling?”

3 More skin-related stories by Briefly News

A South African lady took Mzansi on a painful and detailed glass skin journey in South Korea via TikTok.

One hun shared her easy blemish-removing skincare routine in a now-viral TikTok video. She shared her list of products.

A Mzansi hun plugged South Africa with an affordable skin care brand in a now-viral and well-received TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News