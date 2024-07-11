A woman on TikTok proved that consistency is key whenever you're on a mission to achieve a goal

Sammy shared her skincare journey while proving that her dedication is what changed the game for her

The lady did not invest much into her skin, and it showed as blemishes filled her face

Today, Sammy is confident enough to share her secret.

A Mzansi lady shared her effortless secret to clearing breakouts instantly. Image: @s.antastic

Source: TikTok

It's not really a secret. We all know consistency is our most faithful friend in getting the best results.

Clearing acne through good skincare

Many women hate their bad skin. Whether it's acne, a rash, uneven skin tone, blackheads, whiteheads…, or the list goes on, women just hate having to deal with problematic skin. Bad skin is one of the reasons why the makeup industry is banking good money.

If you cannot fix it, cover it up. Thanks to makeup, covering things up is much easier than dealing with them. Although covering up brings temporary pleasure, it worsens things as the product builds up on one's face. A good skincare routine could eliminate all of the stubborn issues.

Briefly News reached out to a makeup artist, Benedict Muzembe, to ask how a good skincare routine helps with the outcome of a makeup look; Muzembe highlighted:

“Having a good skincare routine benefits your makeup look in so many different ways; for example, maintained skin provides a very smooth and even base for makeup applications, and your skin will have an enhanced glow.

"Your skin also becomes more hydrated when it’s moisturised, which helps the foundation and concealers blend evenly. Overall, you’ll notice that your makeup will stay intact as well.

"So overall, a skincare routine lays the foundation for flawless makeup application by ensuring the skin is clean, moisturized, and prepped to receive and hold makeup effectively."

Sammy proved to Mzansi that consistency goes a long way. The lady captioned her post:

"I need to get on my Zoom with other things as well."

Watch the video below:

Discovery of the solution to acne-free skin

Sammy showed off her progress on TikTok by posting before-and-after pictures of her skin. She told her followers that all she did was stay consistent with her skincare routine.

The lady shares many skincare tips on her TikTok, including effective skin care products. Netizens loved Sammy's transformation and commented:

@Mimie Malete shared her unfortunate experience:

"My skin got worse when I started doing skin care."

@Khwezilamasoka_m mentioned a cool tip:

"Exfoliation can change your life yoh."

