A beautiful lady on TikTok showed Mzansi how to get healthy-looking skin quickly like a pro

Kea showed us her step-by-step skincare that’s currently turning heads wherever she goes

The lady understands that makeup sits better on healthy skin there, she takes good care of her skin

A lady on TikTok shows Mzansi how to get an instant glow with only a few products.

A Mzansi woman showed off her morning routine. Image: @kea.senna

Source: TikTok

Keabetwe decided to bless the girls by plugging them into a helpful skincare routine.

Skincare is self-care

A woman on TikTok named Keabetswe plugged her followers with a cool skincare clip that showed off her affordable morning routine. Keabetswe starts off by cleansing her face with a Cerave product and then applying a serum.

The lady also goes in with sunscreen for ultimate protection from the sun, which can react badly on the skin. She reminds us of the importance of hydrated lips by moisturising hers.

Watch the video below:

Doing skincare the right way

In order to succeed with skincare, you have to know your skin type so that you can start investing in products that will help you and not harm you. We also see a cool trick that Kea uses in her clip, taking, the product down to her neck to feed it the moisture it needs.

Kea also makes sure to moisturise her under eyes to avoid them blackening and looking tired. This is what netizen had to say about the viral clip that’s reached over one million views:

@user8886961862956 would like to see the products a little clearer

"Please dear can you show me pictures of the products I can't see them clearly."

@CeraVe complimented their customer:

"The skin is skinning!"

@becky wishes she had more energy:

"l wish.l could have time for all that, l'm too lazy."

@Bontle is grateful for Kea's honesty:

"You are beautiful and thanks for the honesty, unlike saying it's cerave that made your skin clear."

Skincare tips from skincare gurus

Briefly News has a long list of skincare stories like the one about Amanda Mkhaye, who’s big on skincare, shared super tips for her followers to achieve a blemish-free look. The TikTokker shared various tips with detailed references about which cleanser to use for what benefits.

Mkhaye knows all about cleansers, even the ones from Japan, Korea and further abroad, from doing major skincare research. Mkhaye added a cleanser clip to her collection, which her followers loved. The skincare guru showcased her extensive collection of cleansers and how each one benefits her skin.

Source: Briefly News