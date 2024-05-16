Amanda Mkhaye, who’s big on skincare, shared super tips for her followers to achieve a blemish-free look

The TikTokker shared various tips with detailed references about which cleanser to use for what benefits

Mkhaye knows all about cleansers, even the ones from Japan, Korea and further abroad, from doing major skincare research

A TikTok skincare guru shared detailed skincare tips with followers in a two-minute video that garnered thousands of views.

A skincare guru shared her detailed skincare tips for her followers to achieve an even tone skin and healthy glow. Image: @amanda.mkhaye

Amanda Makhaye, who goes by @amanda.mkhaye on TikTok, thrives on good, detailed skincare tips that she religiously shares with her followers.

Repairing damaged skin

Mkhaye added a cleanser clip to her collection, which her followers loved. The skincare guru showcased her extensive collection of cleansers and how each one benefits her skin.

Step-by-step cleanser guide

In the TikTok clip, Makhaye provides a step-by-step guide for each cleanser and the type of skin it complements.

Watch the skincare enthusiast’s video below:

Battle of the cleansers

Makhaye specified in the video that this was her “brutally honest review” of the cleansers she used in 2023 and 2024. The seven cleaners, which are all incredibly different, helped nurture her glass skin with an even glow.

Many netizens flocked to her comments section to request more skincare videos and tips, and some disagreed with some of her suggestions.

To answer Amanda’s question in her caption, “Which cleaner are you currently using,” followers engaged in a thread of 40 comments.

@Ky_khaula shared an honest review in the comments section of one of the cleansers advertised by Makhaye.

“Cerave and me ain’t friends… the way I break out when I’m on it? Crazy!!”

@Bontle also hopped on the Cerave hate train by commenting:

“I have sensitive skin and thought Cerave could help, but I broke out instead.”

@Low rise Queen shared her miraculous secret with the internet:

“I am currently using the Silki foaming face wash. I love that cleanser so much. It’s so hydrating but also cleanses very well. It’s almost finished, I have to stock up.”

Woman shares tips for glowing skin

Briefly News recently reported on another skincare piece where a TikTok video by @ms_siyaa shows her step-by-step skincare routine as she washes her face with a cleansing bar and exfoliating brush.

The lady then goes in with cleansing gel, wiping her face with charcoal wipes before going in with toner.

