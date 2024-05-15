A young lady with flawless skin shares her nighttime skincare routine in a clip making rounds online

In the footage, the stunner unveiled all the items that she uses, and the clip gained massive attraction

The online community loved the hun's content as they rushed to the comments section to gush over her skin while thanking her for her tips

One young lady shared her impressive nighttime skincare routine, and people loved it. The clip went viral online.

A lady showed off her nighttime skincare routine in a TikTok video. Image: @amanda.makhaye

Source: TikTok

SA woman shares her nighttime skincare

TikTok user @amanda.makhaye had many people in Mzansi glued to their seats as she unveiled her nighttime skincare routine. The stunner showed off all the products she used on her face and explained them in detail in her clip.

@amanda.makhaye's video captured the attention of online users, gaining many views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the clip of the lady's skincare routine below:

Mzansi love the woman's plug

Many people rushed to the lady's comments section to gush over her beautiful skin, while others inquired about more information.

Sine asked:

"Hey, do you wash the micellar water off and then apply the cleanser or do you apply the cleanser directly after??"

To which the stunner responded by saying:

"I apply the cleanser directly after."

Ruwaydag gushed over the lady's skin, adding:

"You have beautiful skin. May I ask where do you purchase your Korean skincare products."

User was in awe:

"Gosh your skin.. Beautiful."

User shared:

"The hydrating cleanser is BOMB, I have sensitive skin, so things that are creamy are good for me... love it."

Favour simply said:

"Skin so clear."

Lukhomali asked:

"Hey, what would you recommend for dark under eyes and dark spots? Please help."

