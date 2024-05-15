A lady plugged online users on how one could acquire the Temu 90% off deal, and netizens loved it

The video captured the attention of many people, generating over 2.5 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the clip as they flocked to the comments section with inquires

One young woman shared an impressive plug that had peeps going wild in the comments section.

A lady revealed Temu’s 90% off deal in a TikTok video. Image: @tannibeauty

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs peeps with Temu's 90% off deal

A stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @tannibeauty shared a video where she explained to her viewers how they could acquire Temu's 90% off deal. In her clip, she said one could order from the popular online store and get their items 90% off. @tannibeauty revealed that there is a specific code, which she unveiled in her video.

She said that if one types out this code (DKh5497) or pastes it into the search bar, one would get a list of everything linked to the 90% off deal from Temu.

The clip grabbed people's attention, gaining over 2.5 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments, leaving many amazed.

Watch the video below:

Online users love the woman's plug

Many people appreciated the hun's plug and rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Buhay ofW Kasambahay said:

"The quality is not good."

Sonja Schroeders added:

"Dont work."

La Queen asked:

"Please help me with a free gift; please answer on my video; I did ask that about free gifts."

User commented:

"I bought at Temu several times, but nothing for 90% off."

Alunat expressed:

"It doesn't show to me."

Thanda said:

"Soze sana not after lamanyala ndiwabona kwi FY wam."

