A Nigerian woman shared her admiration for South Africans after the exodus of illegal foreigners from the country following protests

The TikToker felt that South Africans formed a united stance on illegal immigration, which was effective, as many were repatriated to their home countries following marches

The lady called upon her countrymen to emulate the unity demonstrated by the South Africans, and her video attracted Mzansi online users' attention

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A Nigerian woman posted a video of her admiration of South Africans' unity. Image: Tope J. Asokere / Pexels / favourjohn36 / TikTok

Source: UGC

A woman known online as @favourjohn36 on TikTok, highlighted the spirit of South Africans. She was particularly impressed by their approach to demanding accountability and addressing sensitive issues such as illegal immigration. Commenters also expressed their admiration for the way South Africans took a stand together, albeit in a controversial manner.

The Nigerian @favourjohn36 argued that South Africa is a powerful blueprint for Nigerians seeking to influence the country's trajectory ahead of their 2027 elections. She wanted Nigerian to get tips from whoever started the protest against illegal immigrants. She was in awe of how they demanded change and hoped it could be replicated in Nigeria through a similar commitment to mass coordination. Watch the video below:

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South Africans help Nigerians

Many South Africans commented, confirming that national unity was an effective tool to enact change. Many offered their protesting tips with the Nigerian, who expressed a commitment to proactive citizenship. Read the comments below:

South Africans gave Nigerians tips on protesting successfully. Image: Tope J. Asokere

Source: UGC

Anni_gurll shared:

"We have done everything, protests are going on in some states right now, I am just tired 😪"

non2m2

My sister, firstly, thank you for your bravery and speaking out. Secondly, we understand what you guys face, believe me. Despite popular belief, we South Africans hurt on your behalf. We feel the pain when women and children are kidnapped and murdered. But sadly, you guys have to start somewhere. Lastly, it is a sad truth that in a fight for freedom, lives are usually lost. We wish you well."

user:136403363992036 pointed out:

"If you can't protest, it means you are oppressed, and your government is not democratic."

NYAMA was moved:

"This is sad, be strong, my sister✊"

Vintage Nation_za said:

"This is very painful to hear and watch. The frustration in your voice is heartbreaking 💔"

GODOGODO advised:

"Talking about it is also a good start 👌"

George Micheal Ogwemoh also shared ideas:

"You guys should just form a solid union, sister girl, comprising content creators and activists. I believe it will make a lot of changes and better results. Prayers can't change a thing.💪"

Siyabulela Vusani encouraged the lady to be loyal to her nation:

"Be strong, my dear sister. Start with those you trust, people will follow you."

Other Briefly News stories about Nigerians and SA

A Nigerian woman shared that she supports South Africans who are protesting against illegal immigrants.

South Africa dished out a stern warning to a Nigerian man who shared a video explaining why his countrymen will not leave the country.

A Nigerian man shared a video discrediting claims that South Africans are xenophobic amid protests.

Source: Briefly News