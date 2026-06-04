George residents are facing distress following heavy rains, which battered informal settlements across the Western Cape

The violent weather conditions intensified, and a resident recorded her struggles when stormwater flooded her shack

The situation highlighted the vulnerability of shack dwellers who are exposed to the elements

Western Cape storms devastate residential areas. Image: CasarsaGuru / Pexels / Caro Sweetdimpels Williams / Facebook

Source: UGC

The crisis among residents in an informal settlement sparked outrage against Executive Mayor Browen Johnson and the George Municipality. A resident in the community of Ward 20 wrote a caption detailing the situation. She also captured the damage caused by storms in a post shared on 3 June 2026.

A woman in Ward 20 pleaded with the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mayor Brownen Jognson to step in. She is one of many still waiting to be allocated houses, and she filmed the water flooding her home to prove she was truly in need. Watch the video below:

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SA demands help for Ward 20

The public reaction to the flooding in the woman's home sparked empathy and discussions of political frustration. Online discourse has been dominated by expressions of sympathy for others living in similar conditions, with many commentators calling for intervention from authorities. Read the comments:

Western Cape's bad weather destroyed homes. Image: Enrique72

Source: UGC

Elsabe Jacobus said:

"Here are houses that were looted, it is now the children's and Tikkoppe's hangout place. Nobody does anything."

Charmain Willemse wrote:

"I agree, present, why don't they give the empty houses to people in need? People get the houses for free, but they already live in homes, so they rent them out or sell them. The state should take it back and give it to people who need it."

Leon Solomons commented:

"And then some people sell or rent out the homes that are allocated to them again."

Johan Wessels was also touched:

"Everyone wants. A lady is waiting, has been waiting for 25 years, so we must just wait, Mayor Browen Johnson can't give."

Elsabe Jacobus commented:

"Here in Rosedale, Beverly Hills, the new area, the people are asking R4000, 000 for the Upstairs houses that they get for free. But people have to stay in such conditions. The houses are being rented out left and right now, but nothing is being done."

Johan Wessels shared that many need homes:

"Everyone wants. A lady is waiting, has been waiting for 25 years, so we must just wait. Mayor Browen Johnson can't give; we are all on the list, so wait and see. He refers to Joi, just the council that works with them, wonder how much they will accept. With bribes, we must try KFC, Coke, maybe wine or two also."

Other Briefly News stories about storm damage

Source: Briefly News