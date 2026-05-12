A woman posted a TikTok video showing people her experience following the intense storms that took over the Western Cape area

The lady documented her adventure on social media after her house was badly damaged in Cape Town storms

South Africans saw the extent of the damage that the storms caused to the woman's house overnight

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cape Town residents took to social media to show people the immense damage they suffered from a storm. The Western Cape area was battered by terrible weather that affected infrastructure.

A woman filmed the Cape Town storm damage on her home. Image: @kayla_spam092

Source: TikTok

One lady showed people the terrible state she woke up to in her home. South Africans were mortified after seeing the terrible damage that the storm did.

In a TikTok video by @kayla_spam092, a young lady announced that she woke up to the roof missing from her house. The Cape Town resident showed her roofless living room with her furniture getting drenched by the rain. She later revealed that they were able to find their missing roof after taking a walk. The woman later took a walk and spotted pieces of her roof in the streets. She also discovered her damaged home camera in the streets after the storm. Watch the video of the damage below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA amazed by Cape Town storms

Many people felt that the video of the damage caused by the storm was unbelievable. Online users appreciated the lady's sense of humour during a time of crisis, and many added their jokes. Read the comments and watch her second video below:

Cape Town storms caused damage to homes. Image: Connor Scott McManus

Source: UGC

Luigi🫦😉 was amused by the scene:

"Sorry girl I shouldn’t be laughing, someone said at least the sliding door is closed like that makes it better 😩"

ash.hendricko wrote:

"Roof was tired of waiting for maintenance 😭"

Chrissy commented:

"This could always be worse, it could be my problem. Bye now."

tanille-marie🧸 saw the silver lining in a dark cloud:

"I mean.. look on the bright side, now you have a sun room."

F L O W B E A T S 🇿🇦 added:

" These sense of humour in these comments is off the roof."

PhiweSmiles also tried to see the positives:

" At least the sliding door is still closed."

Caleigh joked:

"You take care… I’m going to scroll now okay?"

Anath was stunned:

"And this isn’t even the crack of winter yet, imagine how bad this winter will be? 😭"

tonybaloyi8 was in stitches:

"😭I understand the roof with these high rent prices in Cape Town, I’d leave too."

Other Briefly News stories about storms

A woman in Plettenberg Bay recorded a video showing people how badly her house was damaged by heavy rain.

South Africans were stunned by the immense flooding in the North West area that a woman in Vryburg recorded and posted on social media.

A lady posted a video showing the amount of damage that her apartment sustained after overnight heavy rain in Johannesburg.

Homes in Wyberg were left without roofs in a video on TikTok showing a Level 8 storm.

Source: Briefly News