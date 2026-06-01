The MK Party has strongly opposed the election of Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana as chairperson of Parliament’s 31-member Impeachment Committee

The members of parliament accused Gana of consistently aligning with the ANC in parliamentary votes

The committee was formed following a Constitutional Court ruling linked to the Phala Phala impeachment inquiry involving President Cyril Ramaphosa

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MK Party slams the election of Makashule Gana as impeachment committee chair. Images: ajest Jantilal/ Getty Images and @Mosupi_1/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has voiced strong objections in Parliament following the election of Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana as chairperson of the newly formed 31-member Impeachment Committee today, 1 June 2026.

The committee was established following a Constitutional Court ruling that upheld the Section 89 Independent Panel report, which found sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed with an inquiry process requiring the president to respond to allegations relating to the 2020 theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.

MK Party questions neutrality of chairperson

Speaking on behalf of the MK Party, member of Parliament John Hlophe criticised the appointment of Gana, arguing that his past parliamentary voting patterns raise concerns about his independence and impartiality.

Hlophe claimed that Gana has consistently aligned with the governing party in key decisions and therefore cannot be trusted to lead a process that requires strict neutrality.

“In order for the process to be credible, it must be chaired by an independent person and we do not believe Hon. Gana is independent,” Hlophe said.

He further alleged that Gana’s conduct in Parliament reflects alignment with multiple parties, saying his interactions in the House showed political bias.

“He did not shake hands with the MK Party but instead with the ANC and DA. That’s a clear sign the circus is about to begin,” Hlophe added.

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Claims of political alignment and influence

Hlophe further argued that the process risks being undermined, claiming that the ruling party may still exert influence over proceedings.

“We do not want the ANC to try and cover up again and act unlawfully and unconstitutionally. Here we are again, we are back to square one,” he said.

He also accused Rise Mzansi of being politically aligned with the governing party, saying: “Rise Mzansi is a project of the ANC and that’s why they are disappointed at this appointment.”

Additionally, he claimed Gana has rarely opposed ANC positions in parliamentary votes, suggesting a lack of objectivity.

“He always follows what the ANC does. He lacks objectivity,” he said.

Concerns over parliamentary process

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula argued that the Speaker’s engagement with legal advisors raised concerns about fairness and neutrality.

He further stated that opposition parties do not believe the committee should be chaired by an African National Congress-aligned figure, arguing that the process requires an independent hand

Zungula also said the ANC’s historical stance on related parliamentary decisions suggests bias, while opposition parties fear the process may not deliver an impartial outcome.

“We view the ANC as having already taken a posture and decision to protect the president,” he said.

The South African Parliament. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

Parliament releases impeachment committee MPs

Previously, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) missed a parliamentary timeline for nominating lawmakers to the Phala Phala impeachment panel. The organisation failed to hit the 22 May 2026 cutoff established by Speaker Thoko Didiza because of an internal dispute regarding committee assignments between chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Insiders noted that Ntuli wants to appoint seasoned legislators with past ad hoc panel experience, whereas Mbalula supports alternative individuals, such as Doris Mpapane, Donald Selamolela, and Boyce Maneli.

Source: Briefly News