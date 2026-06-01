Cheslin Kolbe has wrapped up his stint in Japan and is set for a high-profile return to the DHL Stormers in Cape Town after a challenging period abroad

The Springboks winger’s final days with Tokyo Sungoliath were marked by emotion, reflection, and moments shared with his family as he prepared for a major life transition

Kolbe’s exit comes after a strong season in Japan and a deeply personal decision driven by family priorities and the desire to return home

Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe has completed his mega move from Japan back to the shores of South Africa for the DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Cheslin Kolbe and his wife, Layla pose at the Mercedes-Benz Building before the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards on February 17, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. Image: Simon Hofmann

Source: Getty Images

His return has been heavily financially backed by several benefactors, but it has also been an emotional rollercoaster for the player, who has spent months far away from his family in the Asian country.

As the curtain came down on his time in Japan, where he was playing for Tokyo Sungoliath and ended the season as the top points scorer, he took to social media alongside his wife, Layla, where they shared his last days in Japan. He played his last game this weekend before his return to South Africa.

Cheslin Kolbe shares his last days in Japan

On his Instagram account, Cheslin Kolbe shared a look at his last few days in Japan.

Accompanied by his wife, this included his last game, played at Suntory Sungoliath, where they were defeated by Kobelco Kobe Steelers over the weekend. In other pictures, the couple, who have three children, enjoyed traditional Japanese meals and the sights of Tokyo.

The slew of pictures carried the caption:

“Taking it all in. Grateful 🙏.”

Cheslin Kolbe will mark his return to the Stormers on 1 July 2026. The 32-year-old chose to return to South Africa to be closer to his family.

He shared in a statement:

“Over time, I’ve had to weigh up the sacrifices that come with living abroad, especially the time spent away from my loved ones, the moments you can’t get back, and the stage of life our family is in right now. As grateful as we are for this incredible journey, we feel the time is right to return to South Africa after the season and begin the next chapter of our lives.”

Cheslin Kolbe poses with his daughter, Kylah and wife, Layla, following his team's victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Family commitments bring Cheslin Kolbe back to SA

In a statement posted by Suntory Sungoliath, Kolbe added that:

“Family circumstances have made me choose to be there for my family, and that is a sacrifice I cannot ignore.”

Reactions from South Africans have been heartwarming:

@viko:

“😍 Layla is so pretty.”

@taput$:

“Power Couple ✨🔥.”

@boper:

“🔥 Great season to close your stint in Japan, champ - so close to the perfect send-off.”

@nomsa:

“Beautiful People ❤️❤️.”

@davidro:

“The most beautiful young couple 😍.”

@reaalyneeddawe:

“Beautiful wife 😍 and you the best at 🏉.”

@greg:

“Beautiful couple 😍.”

@lynncastle:

“Layla is soo cute - you got yourself a winner Cheslin 😍.”

@aiden:

“Cheslin, fantastic photos, your partner is beautiful, and it’s great to see you working so hard, yet adapting to Japanese culture. A great credit to you. Cheers 👍😎.”

As seen in the pictures below.

Eben Etzebeth teases Cheslin Kolbe

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe is once again at the receiving end of jokes from his fellow South African rugby players, with Eben Etzebeth teasing the Japanese-based star over his height

In the clip, Kolbe hands Etzebeth a drink while appearing significantly smaller next to the towering lock forward. The video left rugby fans in stitches.

Source: Briefly News