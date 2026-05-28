Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has moved to clear up speculation surrounding his future, explaining that his recent comments were meant to highlight the physical and mental demands that come with leading a club of the Buccaneers’ stature.

The Moroccan tactician enjoyed a remarkable campaign with Pirates, guiding the side to a domestic treble after lifting the MTN8, Carling Knockout and the Betway Premiership crown — the club’s first league title in 14 years.

Following Pirates’ decisive clash against Magesi, Ouaddou sparked concern during an interview with SABC Sport when he admitted he was “tired” and needed fresh energy moving forward.

Speaking again during the club’s trophy parade on Thursday, which included visits to several sponsors, Ouaddou elaborated on what he meant.

“People must understand that I’m an honest person,” he told iDiski Times while addressing the comments he made after the final match of the season.

“I’m not someone who is driven by contracts. Unlike some coaches, I’m fortunate enough to have choices because I spent 17 years playing professional football. I can decide whether I want to continue or take a step back.

“When you coach a massive club like Orlando Pirates and carry the responsibility of bringing joy to millions of supporters, you need to be mentally and physically strong. If you feel exhausted, it would not be fair to continue pretending everything is fine because the supporters deserve honesty.

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“What I was trying to explain is that after 11 months at a club of this size, the workload can feel like two full years elsewhere. Psychologically, I felt drained, and I simply wanted people to understand that reality.

“It has nothing to do with pressure because pressure is something I’ve dealt with throughout my career. I can handle that. The important thing is that people remember I’m human, not a machine.

“Many coaches in modern football experience this level of fatigue at some stage. I was only being truthful about how I felt.

“But despite everything, I still love football deeply. I coach with passion, and honesty is very important to me.”

Source: Briefly News