Social media speculated about Tyla's relationship after it was revealed that she and her rumoured boyfriend may have unfollowed each other on social media

Despite having neither confirmed nor denied their apparent relationship, the pair quickly became one of the most-talked-about couples on the scene; however, their short-lived romance has allegedly come to an end

"Evidence" of their apparent break-up surfaced online and instantly sparked a heated discussion about what could have gone wrong

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Fans speculated that Tyla and her rumoured boyfriend quietly ended their relationship. Images: Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images, River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media has been thrown into an absolute frenzy following speculation that international pop sensation Tyla and her rumoured boyfriend, rapper Geo, have officially called it quits.

Freshly surfaced social media "evidence" brought the timeline to a standstill on 26 May 2026, suggesting that the Water hitmaker and her beau have allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

X (formerly Twitter) user and Tyla's fanpage, tyisontime, released screenshots confirming that the pair were no longer following each other on the platform, which, in modern dating, indicates that a couple has ended their relationship.

"Tyla and Geography have unfollowed each other on Instagram."

Meanwhile, according to his page, the rapper is followed by Tyla's sister, Sydney, adding another layer of mystery in the already complex dynamic.

Tyla and rumoured boyfriend, Geo, have allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Image: wigsandtea_.

Source: Twitter

The rumours surrounding their relationship surfaced in mid-2024 when fans noticed both Tyla and Geo posted pictures from Japan at the same time. His appearance in her music videos for Breathe Me and Truth or Dare only added fuel to the fire, leaving fans thoroughly convinced that their connection went far beyond a standard professional collaboration.

A man bearing a resemblance to Geo was also seen in a viral video showing Tyla appearing heavily intoxicated and being carried into a car.

He was also spotted at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with the singer, and while they have maintained that they were merely close friends, fans suspect that there was much more to their connection.

See the screenshots below.

Social media weighs in on break-up rumours

Online users reacted to the rumours. Read some of the comments below.

cinetamarisfan asked:

"I don't know the lore, but this guy doesn’t say a word or embarrass her. Why do her fans hate him?"

Beyspeakdaily said:

"That time, he’s still following Tyla’s siblings, such as Tyrese; this means nothing."

emochoso was confused:

"She had a man this entire time?"

jervelj1017 was excited:

"Heartbreak album incoming!"

syaszn7 was curious:

"Did he cheat?"

As the rumours made the rounds online, some fans were apparently ready for Tyla to find love elsewhere, while others said she needed time to recover from the heartache of the apparent breakup. With no word from the couple, most fans are running with the narrative that their seemingly picture-perfect love story ended in tears.

Fans discussed Tyla and Geo's apparent break-up. Image: wigsandtea_.

Source: Twitter

Tyla warms hearts with childhood pictures

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's sweet photos as a child.

The acclaimed singer's pictures posing confidently for the camera had fans convinced that she had been destined for stardom at an early age.

Source: Briefly News