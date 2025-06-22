Tyla hosted the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, and she had an eventful night with some moments going viral on X

Tyla recently hosted the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on 21 June 2024. The South African pop star walked away a winner, and she caused a buzz as the MC.

Tyla was also later seen with a familiar face while at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. People also shared their thoughts on Tyla's overall presence at the American Awards show.

Tyla stepped onto the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards' stage as its first African host. Image: Taylor Hill

Tyla slays Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards selected Tyla as the main host. The South African pop star took to the stage and made children chant, "Tyla, we wanna party." Tyla was also awarded a Nickelodeon award (blimp) as she walked away as the 2025 Favourite Global Music Star.

Tyla also shared a viral moment with American rapper Ice Spice as they did a skit together on stage. In another memorable moment, Tyla also presented Rihanna's Icon Award from Nickelodeon, which the Umbrella hitmaker accepted in absentia. Finally, Tyla got covered in slime while on stage.

Who did Tyla bring to Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards?

In a post on social media by @sinaking_1, people noticed that Tyla wrapped her arms around a man rumoured to be Geo. The young man also appeared as her love interest in the music video for Breathe Me. The pair have been romantically linked, and some people with crushes on Tyla were in despair. Read people's comments and see the photo of Tyla and Geo below:

@kgabo_shilabjwe said:

"Girl is in love 🥰 I love a lover girl 😩🥰🔥"

@Vahmedoo commented:

"C‘monnn they are cute asf together."

@gurl__1 wrote:

"Ngl they look fine together."

@youknowiamryt wrote:

"Idk what y'all are mad about Tbh they look so cute together 😮‍💨"

@bonolo_bestie wrote;

"This picture just pmo (pissed me off) 😭"

@iampizzy_p supported Tyla and Geo:

"Ya'll are so boring with this GEO outrage. If Tyla is happy and likes him, let it be, y'all can't tell her who to date based on what y'all think about that person. If she's making a mistake, it's her lesson to learn!"

@naledi0501 gushed:

"She loves that man downnnn"

@eyesricostella was amazed:

"Damn the rumours were true."

Tyla relationship rumours: Has someone tamed the Tyger?

Briefly News previously reported that a video shared by Tyla on her official TikTok account has her fans wondering if a certain rapper is her boyfriend. Fans previously linked Tyla with another rapper, Geo, after they saw pictures of them being cosy and the crazy chemistry they had in two of her music videos.

Tyla has kept her personal life under wraps, which has opened room for speculation regarding the identity of her boyfriend.

This time, fans believe Tyla is dating rapper WizTheMC after she shared a clip of them dancing together in a playful and flirtatious manner. WizTheMC had shared the same video on his TikTok account a few days before Tyla.

