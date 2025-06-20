South African actress Zola Nombona recently spent some quality time with her son

A picture of the star spending a day with her child at what looked like a soccer match was posted by an online user on X

Many netizens were impressed by Nombona's parenting skills as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Actress Zola Nombona spent a day with her son. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Oh sana! Mzansi actress Zola Nombona had many netizens swooning at her amazing parenting skills.

Recently, the My Brother's Keeper star hogged headlines on social media after an online user @__T_touch posted a picture of the star spending some quality time with her son at an unknown soccer game. This happened after the star turned 33 in March 2025.

See the photo below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens impressed by Zola's parenting skills

Shortly after the photo of the star and her son went viral on social media, many netizens were left impressed by her parenting skills as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's what they had to say below:

@offxcialzaddy said:

"She is so supportive big ups to her."

@Melo_Malebo wrote:

"As busy as she is, she always has time for her son. She’s such a present mother."

@MosiaKaybee responded:

"Zola Nombona. At least get her name right."

@vigilanceblues replied:

"They both look amazing."

@Urshygirl commented:

"This is so cute. I can sooo relate. Why am I crying❤😭Love being a boy mom!"

Actress Zola Nombona is out and about with her son. @znombona

Source: Instagram

Zola Nombona dragged for wearing a knock-off dress

Meanwhile, Mzansi celebrities stepped out dressed to kill for the Don Julio Oscars party held in Sandton, Johannesburg. The social media fashion police have been sharing opinions about some of the stars who attended the glamorous event, including former Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba, who wore a daring outfit and the event's host, Zola Nombona.

The actress rocked an Ariana Grande-inspired dress with a tight corset and flowing skirt. The dress was designed by Khai Atelier. Although Zola Nombona nailed her look, fans could not help but notice the striking resemblance to Ariana Grande's Oscars gown. A fan with the handle @lindossk shared a side-by-side collage of Ariana and Zola's dresses, giving fans a clear picture of the similarities and differences.

Some said Zola should have gone for another design, while others felt she wore it better than Ariana Grande. Fans also warned South African celebrities against getting inspiration from American celebrities, because local designers always fail to copy the styles, and they end up with botched versions.

Linda Mtoba stuns at the Oscars

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Linda Mtoba is living her best life, and we love it for her. The actress recently set the bar very high when she shared pictures mixing and mingling with the who's who of the entertainment industry at the Oscars.

Linda Mtoba is at the height of her career. The star has been meeting some of the biggest stars in the world during her trips to America. Mtoba flew the Mzansi flag high when she arrived at the Oscars, oozing elegance in a stylish red gown.

Source: Briefly News