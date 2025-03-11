South African actress Zola Nombona recently marked another year around the sun

The My Brother's Keeper actress celebrated her birthday in style as she turned 33 years old

Zola Nombona also shared stunning pictures of herself on social media and paired it with a cute birthday message

Zola Nombona celebrated her birthday in style. Image: @znombona

South African talented actress Zola Nombona recently marked another year around the sun.

Zola Nombona celebrates her birthday in style

The My Brother's Keeper star Zola Nombona recently celebrated her birthday in style as she turned 33 years old on Monday, 10 March 2025.

The star posted several stunning pictures of herself on her birthday and paired them with a cute message on her Instagram page.

"33. Did you know? Jesus was crucified at 33? (that’s all wethu nothing deep 😂😂) Happy Birthday to me!! So grateful to God for this new year. Entering this era of rebirth with so much gratitude for who God is. Mhle uYehova. Ndiyi youth endala ngoku kwedini."

See the post below:

Zola Nombona dragged for wearing a knock-off dress

Meanwhile, Mzansi celebrities stepped out dressed to kill for the Don Julio Oscars party held in Sandton, Johannesburg. The social media fashion police have been sharing opinions about some of the stars who attended the glamorous event, including former Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba who wore a daring outfit and the event's host Zola Nombona.

The actress rocked an Ariana Grande-inspired dress with a tight corset and flowing skirt. The dress was designed by Khai Arteler. Although Zola Nombona nailed her look, fans could not help but notice the striking resemblance to Ariana Grande's Oscars gown. A fan with the handle @lindossk shared a side-by-side collage of Ariana and Zola's dresses, giving fans a clear picture of the similarities and differences.

Some said Zola should have gone for another design, while others felt she wore it better than Ariana Grande. Fans also warned South African celebrities against getting inspiration from American celebrities, because local designers always fail to copy the styles and they end up with the botched versions.

What you need to know about Zola Nombona

From her birth town in Mthatha, Zola now resides in Johannesburg, Gauteng, where she is furthering her art career. She attended Victoria Girls High School, where she pursued drama and acting. She later proceeded to the University of the Witwatersrand where she majored in Dramatic Arts honours degree.

It is through her educational competence and skills that Zola landed her first majorly acting job as an actress for the drama series Intersexions. Zola is an interesting character who has broken records for starring against influential casts. Her rise in the industry is truly a tale of success.

Linda Mtoba stuns at the Oscars

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Linda Mtoba is living her best life and we love it for her. The actress recently set the bar very high when she shared pictures mixing and mingling with the who's who of the entertainment industry at the Oscar Awards.

Linda Mtoba is at the height of her career. The star has been meeting some of the biggest stars in the world during her trips to America. Mtoba flew the Mzansi flag high when she arrived at the Oscar Awards oozing elegance in a stylish reg gown.

