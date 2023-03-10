Award-winning actress Zola Nombona took to her timeline to celebrate her 31st birthday, and Mzansi is here for it

The former Generations: The Legacy and eHostela star posted stunning pics of herself showing off a bit of skin

Reacting to her post, Mzansi's social media users wished the star a fabulous birthday, adding that she looks gorgeous in her pics

Former Generations: The Legacy star Zola Nombona is celebrating another trip around the sun. The award-winning actress turned 31 on Friday, March 10.

Mzansi wished Zola Nombona a happy 31st birthday. Image: @znombona

Source: Instagram

Zola Nombona celebrates 31st birthday

Zola took to her timeline to share fire pics of her birthday photoshoot. She said she's turning 31 and feeling good about being blessed with another year to follow her dreams. The stunner captioned her post:

"31 and feeling fine."

Zola Nombona has played leading roles in shows such as Isono, eHostela, and Lockdown. She played the character of Zoleka in Isono, Constable Brightness in eHostela, and the role of Monde in Lockdown.

Mzansi wishes Zola Nombona a happy birthday

Peeps took to Zola's comment section on the microblogging app and wished her all the best on her special day. Some said she looked stunning in the pics she posted.

@wfreemantle

"Happy Birthday, NomZet. Hope you have a lovely day."

@siphe_skin wrote:

"Happy birthday, Ma'am. Have a wonderful day."

@reeabe commented:

"Happy birthday, may you enjoy your day to the fullest."

@dripkantane said:

"Happy birthday, have the sweetest day ever in your life."

@sphe_nation wrote:

"Happy birthday Zola. Enjoy your special day."

@Buhle1808 added:

"Sis'zola, hope you're having a wonderful day and you're looking like a really fine glass of wine. Question, what's stopping you from joining the cast of Gqebs empire?"

