A Mzansi woman named Piwe went viral on TikTok after showcasing some stylish homeware finds

Her hauls included mirrors, a rug, a shelf, cushions and decorative ornaments purchased from PEP Home Sheet Street and Game

The affordable items were styled beautifully in her bedroom, sparking love in the post's comments section

A woman impressed SA netizens with her recent homeware purchases for her bedroom. Image: @lifewithpiwe

Source: Instagram

Mzansi woman took to social media to share a video of some stylish homeware items she bought recently that completely make sense for her bedroom.

Woman shows goods from PEP Home, Sheet Street and Game

A TikTok video by Piwe (@lifewithpiwe) shows two stylish gold-framed mirrors and a printed rug she bought from PEP Home. She also showcases a five-tier shelf from Game, which she uses to store her handbags and decorative pieces she got from Sheet Street.

Piwe also showed three printed cushions to match her rug, which she bought from Game for R320 each.

Watch to see how she beautifully styled everything in the video below:

Bedroom decor wows Mzansi

Many people were in love with Piwe's stylish, modern and affordable homeware haul as they flooded the comments section with compliments and questions about her purchases.

Aphiwe Sibiya Hlengwa said:

"Kanti ibaphi labo pep enibahambayo nina."

kagishothatowrote:

"I've been looking for the same mirrors. Didn't find them at the pep home in Ferndale... Mind sharing where you got yours? ."

Thee Cooking Journal commented:

"Looking for the oval mirrors in black, so far only seen gold."

lesego rampou responded:

"Where did you buy your curtain rails please?

ntombi mkhaliphi commented:

"Style can never be bought. You either have it or you don't. And you, my darling, GOT IT!!!! Everything is stunning."

DISEGO asked:

"How big are the gold mirror sizes?"

Phylicia reacted:

"Omg, I need the mirrors."

Ctoe asked:

"Do you think I can use double side tape for the mirrors? I'm not allowed to drill walls ."

Barbz said:

I'm screaming, you lie. How come I never find such cute things at PEP? You know the owner neh? How did u find such cute stuff? I love everything ."

