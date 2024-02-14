A lady took to social media to reveal various things South Africans could purchase from PEP Home for under R1000

In the video, she showcased all the items she bought from the store, which impressed the peeps

Social media users loved the lady's content and thanked the stunner for the plug as they rushed to her comments section

Mzansi woman shares PEP Home plug on TikTok

In a video shared by @sooorofhiwa on TikTok, the woman shared the various items she bought, each costing under R1000. The first team that she showed off was a white hanging bin. She then shared a stovetop kettle, kitchen towel, fridge storage tray, bathroom scale, transparent whiteboard, steel hooks, facial sponges, facial brush, body lotion, and oil.

Watch the video below:

People loved the woman's hook-up

Many online users love to see the handy items others can buy. The video of the lady went viral, and people couldn't help but agree that PEP was a treasure.

lebogangmanthoadi gushed over the store, saying:

"Love Pep Home."

nazokweta said:

"You have the best PEP Home Hauls."

Bone Rose Kgalemang shared:

"Me running to buy everything because if Rhofiwa has it, I need it."

Busisiwe Govu wrote:

"The hanging bin."

Leandra Talbot commented:

"Pep Home is THE plug!"

Zoë simply said:

"I love you for this."

