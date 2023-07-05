A homemaker found a useful product being sold at PEP, and she was only too happy to share the cheap find

The lady made a video to show people that they can have a well-organized home without breaking the bank

People commented on the video to discuss the product by PEP, and many found the shopping tip useful

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman was shopping when she saw something affordable at PEP stores. The lady created content to recommend a home organization box.

A TikTok video of a woman's PEP Home find that was cheap had peeps excited. Image: @bybiancafurnarello

Source: TikTok

The video showing the woman's buy received over 16,000 likes. There were comments from viewers convinced that she found the ultimate bargain.

PEP customer gets 400 000 TikTok views for recommending a product

A creator @bybiancafurnarello, who is a professional makeup artist, went to PEP and found a collapsible organization container. The video shows that one small box cost R12.99. Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans declare their love for PEP stores on TikTok video

Many people love to see the handy items others are able to buy. The video of the small container went viral, and people couldn't help but agree that PEP was a treasure. Read the comments below:

Koketso said:

"Pep home is my fighter."

Melissa wrote:

"PEP is here for us.

DilsieBaby added:

"Now they don't have it when I get there just look."

Niki commented:

"Reminding myself that I'm broke."

Dominique Reynolds remarked:

"I need 1000 of these."

Cheddarrrr was excited:

"Running to PEP."

"Everything looks so expensive": Woman shows insane decor from PEP Home

Briefly News previously reported that a content creator has shared her inspiring journey of transforming her house into a chic and sophisticated space.

TikTok user @ruralzulugirl showed off her mini haven using PEP Home decor. Her remarkable talent for blending affordable pieces with personal touches has impressed and inspired people.

In the video, with a limited budget, she turned to PEP Home, a treasure trove of stylish and affordable home decor items. She carefully curated a collection of accessories, furniture, and textiles that perfectly matched her vision for a chic and sophisticated home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News