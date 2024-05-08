Brickz reportedly plans to make gospel music once he is finally released from prison

The once-loved Kwaito star is serving time for raping his niece in 2013 and is apparently looking forward to his freedom

Mzansi isn't interested in Brickz's plans, with some convinced that his move to gospel is so he can get parole

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Brickz is reportedly working on dropping gospel songs once he's released from jail. Images: Zalebs, MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Brickz is said to have turned over a new leaf while serving time in prison. The Kwaito star is reportedly looking forward to his release and plans on dropping gospel songs once he's out - but Mzansi isn't buying his new-found passion.

Brickz reportedly shares post-jail plans

Word on the street is that Brickz is a new man and has learned his lesson while behind bars, so much so that the once-loved Kwaito star has allegedly moved from the genre to preach the word through gospel music.

Real name Sipho Ndlovu, the Sweety Ma Baby hitmaker is currently serving a 15-year sentence for the rape of his niece in 2013.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News reported that a source close to Brickz claimed that he is in high spirits and has not stopped making music. The source also stated that the musician is part of a choir.

According to TimesLIVE, Brickz plans to drop gospel songs once he's released from prison.

Mzansi reacts to Brickz's music plans

Netizens aren't interested in Brickz's plans, claiming that the only reason he's doing gospel is to get parole:

Rocksta34891941 posted:

"Gospel is easy money, especially after prison. He knows he will not survive in hip hop."

ZoeDaLastLetter said:

"The parole board will be impressed."

biccapital called Brickz out:

"Lol, he wants parole. He should stay there and sing for the other prisoners."

MusunteElec wrote:

"He wants parole. He must rot in jail, sies!"

Buccckks posted:

"Keep him in there; what he did is not forgivable."

Jub Jub case faces another postponement

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jub Jub's assault case being postponed again.

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter was accused by several women of assault and kidnapping, one alleged victim being his relative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News