Jailed Kwaito star Brickz has reportedly turned to gospel music to be able to survive the harsh conditions of being in jail

Brickz was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of molesting his 16-year-old niece

A friend of the star who visited him in prison said he is remorseful and is serving his sentence diligently

Popular Kwaito star Sipho Ndlovu, who is known by his stage name Brickz is reportedly taking a day at a time in prison.

The legendary South African star was jailed in 2013 after he was found guilty of molesting his teenage niece at his home in Ruimsig.

Brickz's family happy the star is serving time for violating his niece

According to ZiMoja, the star's family were happy when he was finally found guilty and handed the 15-year sentence.

His father Bab' Ngwenya reportedly said that had given up hope but was happy when he was sentenced. Bab' Ngwenya said his son was not remorseful and refused to go and apologise to the girl and the family.

Brickz allegedly turned to gospel to survive in jail

ZAlebs noted that a friend visited the Kwaito star in prison and noted that he is now a changed man. He said Brickz is now remorseful and is serving his jail sentence diligently.

The star also ditched his music about money, women and booze to focus on gospel music. He is reportedly singing in the prison choir and keeping himself busy with other projects. The source said:

"He is very remorseful and serving his time the best way he knows how. He has changed. He listens to more gospel music and started making gospel.

"He also sings in the choir; he has always been a good singer outside of kwaito and rapping. He will always be a Kwaito artist, but the gospel has kept him sane and thinking positively. His faith has improved, and he is wise and a spiritual guy. That is the Sipho that we all grew up with before the fame."

