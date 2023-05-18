Libo Njomba spoke to Briefly News about what he has been up to since his dazzling presence on Big Brother Mzansi

The reality Tv star opened up about his career and how he has been navigating it since season three of Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi)

South Africans fell in love with Libo Njomba when he charmed his way into the nation's heart on the hit reality show

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Briefly News caught up with Libo Njomba, who got candid about his career so fat. The BBMzansi star explained that he is most excited that he can officially call himself a model.

‘BBMzansi’ finalist Libo Njomba share his hopes and dreams since his career started on SA TV. Image: @_libonjomba

Source: Instagram

Libo Njomba also opened up about his hopes and dreams for the future. The model-now actor also gave Briefly News an honest account of his new work environment in media.

Libo Njomba's brand and biggest struggles

In a Briefly News Twitter space event with Libo Njomba, the TV personality explained that since BBMzansi, he has become a model, an award-winning digital creator, and officially an actor. Speaking about his proudest moment, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"It was definitely the SA Social Media Awards when I won Fashion influencer of the Year. That was a moment, it something I was working towards, And just being on TV"

Libo also added that his success in the entertainment industry comes with the anxiety of hoping to be booked each month. He explained:

"My anxiety is from feeling like I won't get booked next month, Unfortunately, it is not like a steady salary, but I am dealing with that pressure very well."

BBMzansi season 3 finalist's hopes for the future

The fashionista, who has collaborated with a number of brands, said he is looking forward to growing professionally and would appreciate the chance to team up SA designer with Gert Johan Coetzee. Listen to Libo's full interview below:

Khosi Twala celebrates winning 'BBTitans' with fire dance, video gets 2M views

Briefly News previously reported that the Big Brother Titans show has wrapped up, and housemates are acclimatising to everyday life again. The winner of the competition, Khosi Twala, did not waste any time and hopped on TikTok after not having access to social media for 78 days.

Khosi performed an amapiano dance challenge and nailed it in her winning green dress and high heels. More than 2 million people watched her vibey video on the TikTok page @bbtitans_official, proving the popularity Khosi has gained from the reality show.

People congratulated King Khosi in the comments and gave her dancing rave reviews. Some salty fans wrote some bitter comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News