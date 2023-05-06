Cassper Nyovest has once again taken South African music to an international stage, and Mzansi couldn't be prouder

The rapper announced his collaboration with One Republic star Ryan Tedder for Sprite’s global music programme

The announcement has South Africa giving the musician a standing ovation, with most saying he is an inspiration

Cassper Nyovest raised the bar for South African music when we thought it couldn't get any higher. A collaboration between the South African rapper and One Republic's Ryan Tedder has been confirmed.

The news is that the two musical heavyweights will collaborate on a track for an international music programme.

Cassper Nyovest and Ryan Tedder will work together as part of Sprite’s global music programme

The rapper announced that he would be working on Sprite Limelight season 2 in a post on Instagram that went viral. The program was developed to unite a remarkable group of fearless worldwide artists.

As explained in an interview with Billboard, Ryan Tedder, a writer, producer, and lead singer, was selected as the main artist. The rockstar will create a hook for each of the hand-picked international artists.

Cassper says this next album will be the best one yet

The Mzansi musician has expressed his excitement for his upcoming album in a conversation with Times Live. The hitmaker said the record was being finished in Los Angeles.

The rapper claims fans can anticipate his best work. While he is excited about his collaboration with Tedder, he made it clear that the record would be completely different.

Video of Ryan and Cassper combo drives Mzansi wild

Naturally, Mzansi was very vocal about the news. Cassper carries national pride.

@sprite commented on the post:

"This summer is going to be .

@djfortee was inspired:

"Next Level .

@aokthesuperstar can't wait

"Another bag, dope. Keep inspiring."

