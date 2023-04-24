Cassper Nyovest expressed confusion on Twitter about receiving his blue verification badge back after Twitter restored the blue tick for high-profile accounts

Fans jokingly speculated that they had paid for Cassper's verification, with some offering humorous exchanges for their gesture

Fans also explained that Elon Musk had brought back the badge for legacy accounts with more than one million followers, and those accounts were exempt from the subscription-based payment for verification

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Cassper Nyovest's bewilderment at Twitter verification being reinstated has Mzansi reacting. Images: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest reacted to receiving his blue verification badge back after Twitter restored the blue tick for high-profile accounts.

This comes after Elon Musk reversed the decision to have blue ticks be given only on a subscription basis.

Nyovi asks who paid for his Twitter badge

Taking to Twitter, Cassper expressed confusion about his tick being re-instated, posting:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Hao Kante blue badge? Leng pateletse?"

Tweeps react to Cassper's confusion

Fans reacted in jest with some saying they had paid for Cassper's verification.

@kwaito_za said:

"I gave you mine, akere ke sono ka lona ha blue tick is not there... So you can send Billiato morena in exchange of my gesture."

@PORSCHE_BTM_RSA commented:

"Indeed maybe @ChrisExcel102 is behind via payment congratulations King ."

@Dineo_Metja said:

"Nna ko pateletse ka 350 ya cupcake "

@kwenam tweeted:

"You are welcome"

Some fans explained that Elon had brought back the badge for legacy accounts who had more than one million followers.

@PhuthiTshidi tweeted:

"Yooo not when you have 4M followers le Elon wago monela "

@Aubrey_Senyolo said:

"Ba re fa ona le 1M go ya ko godimo Ke mahala "

@danny_maty commented:

"Elon returned them for legacy accounts with more tham 1 Mil followers."

@ItsWendyChief tweeted:

"i read somewhere if you have over a million followers you don't pay. unless it was just speculations. lol"

Cassper Nyovest's new album finished, drops clues about sound and release plans

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that Cassper had finished his highly anticipated album.

Cassper Nyovest has been relatively low-key on social media in recent months, but it turns out he has been hard at work on a new album. Nyovest took to Twitter to share that the album is now complete and teased fans with hints about what to expect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News