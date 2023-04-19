Cassper Nyovest has recently announced the completion of his new album through a series of tweets, exciting his fans

Nyovi hinted at a possible unconventional release strategy, considering dropping the entire album instead of releasing singles, to ensure it's received in the context

The rapper clarified that the upcoming song to be released as part of the album's campaign is not a single and doesn't represent the overall sound of the album

Cassper Nyovest's highly anticipated album is complete. Images: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has been relatively low-key on social media in recent months, but it turns out he has been hard at work on a new album. Nyovest took to Twitter to share that the album is now complete and teased fans with hints about what to expect.

Nyovest teases his new album

"This album is perfect," Nyovest tweeted on Tuesday. "I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it's received in context." He also shared that he has a song dropping soon as part of a campaign, but clarified that it's not a single and doesn't represent the overall sound of the album.

Cassper said:

"This album is perfect. I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it’s received in context. I don’t want any confusion so, the song that is dropping before the album isn’t a single. It’s a campaign. It’s a dope song but it’s not the sound of the album"

There will be no amapiano on the album

When asked by a fan if the album would be hip-hop or amapiano, Nyovest responded that there would be no amapiano on the project and that this would be his best hip-hop album yet.

Nyovest's tweets and Instagram posts have sparked excitement among his fans, who are eagerly anticipating the release of his new album.

As one of South Africa's most prominent hip-hop artists, Nyovest has consistently pushed the boundaries of the genre and has been a vocal advocate for the African music industry.

