Sikhumbuzo "Midnight Uzo" Mazibuko has decided to pursue a career in the music industry as an artist

Bathabile Dlamini's daughter has been described as the new kid on the block with an impressive set of vocal cords

The singer is also a songwriter and will be launching her much-anticipated EP titled New Genesis

Bathabile Dlamini's daughter Midnight Uzo is set to release an album titled 'New Genesis'.Images:@MidnightUzo/Twitter

Sikhumbuzo Mazibuko, better known by her stage name Midnight Uzo, has decided not to follow in her mother's political footsteps but to pursue her interests. The talented artist will begin her musical journey by releasing her first EP.

According to TimesLive, her six-track EP, New Genesis, is a fusion of pop-funk and afro-pop.

The musician recently graduated with an honours degree in music from Stellenbosch University. Midnight Uzo has classical training in opera and the trombone and was also a member of the university choir.

From a little girl, she always knew that she would not become a politician but rather pursue her interests and hobbies.

In an interview with TimesLive, she said:

“It's kind of hard to try and push through to make a name for yourself but my mother has been very supportive in my career choice and I'm so grateful to her for it. What she does and what she did is difficult and I knew that was not the space for me.

The talented artist says she comes from a very musical family from her grandparents and her mother, who has a beautiful voice.

