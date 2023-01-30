TNS has announced that he is working on Babes Wodumo's new album, which will be released in 2023

The Wololo hitmaker hit rock bottom when her husband Mampintsha passed away and tried to revive her career, but people weren't impressed with the way she went about it

Now that she is working with the well-known producer, peeps shared that they are excited to stream the new body of work

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

It seems like Babes Wodumo has taken her industry mates' advice about her music career into consideration. The Gqom artist is currently in the studio working on a smashing album that will rock the music industry in 2023.

Babes Wodumo is working with TNS on her 2023 new album. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, not long ago there were talks about her "weird" approach to getting back into music and many people weren't fond of it. Following her husband Mampintsha's death from a stroke in 2022, the Wololo hitmaker began performing at clubs right away.

However, it seems like Babes is trying to do things the right way now, as TNS announced on Facebook that he is working with her on the anticipated album.

“In Studio w/ IDandokazi Babes Wodumo recording Her 2023 Album."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi super excited about Babes Wodumo's 2023 new album

@Kevin Makhosi said:

"Can't wait to hear what she's cooking, I trust her."

@Tlotliso Lebofa shared:

"I can't wait for that collabo bro. What you did to #abadala still beats hard in Babes Wodumo's album."

@Scelo Knowledge Ngcongo posted:

" Umlilo wodwa this album must be dedicated to Mampintsha."

@Bongeka Busiswa Ndlovu replied:

"Love what you doing TNS ❤️"

@Philani Mtolo II commented:

"With TNS' vocal coaching and assistance on her album, I believe it’s gonna be a good album."

@Siphiwe Mbelu wrote:

"We can't wait, it's gonna be a fire album ❤️"

@LukayVelldj Ndikwenzeni reacted:

" I respect your production boss."

@Djy Chisto Sa added:

"Keep up the good work! I can't wait."

DJ Tira encourages Babes Wodumo to revive her career at Mampintsha’s memorial, SA agrees

In related stories, Briefly News reported that award-winning DJ Tira was keen to see Babes Wodumo rise to superstardom again following her husband Mampintsha's untimely passing.

Speaking at Mampintsha's memorial service, Tira said at the height of Babes' fame, she used to charge R100K for gigs, which she achieved through hard work.

He added that Babes needed to get out of her comfort zone and reclaim her position at the top reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News