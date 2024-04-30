A young man knocked on a stranger's rental flat and offered to pay their rent worth over R22k

The tenant was so happy about the gift, sharing that he recently lost his job and has been praying for a miracle

The online community reacted to the clip, with many online users applauding the gentleman for his kindness

A TikTok video of a man knocking on stranger's doors and paying their rent has gone viral.

In the clip uploaded by @emojipranks, the young man can be seen knocking on a rental flat. A man answered the door, and the TikTok user inquired about the rent for that place. The man replied that he paid 1 200 dollars (about R22 459,20).

The young man then took R1 200 dollars from his pocket and gave the man to pay his rent. The tenant was in disbelief. He explained that he had recently just gotten laid off from work and really needed the money for rent. He added that he woke up and prayed about his situation.

The man then called his wife and told him about what the young TikTok user had done for them. The duo was visibly thankful.

Man pays stranger's rent

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

TikTokkers appreciate the man for paying stranger's rent

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users loving what the young man did for the couple.

@Jonathan Arana commented:

"Two things happened here: the man believed God had his back and the youtuber followed the voice that took him to that porch."

@jason was touched:

"Are you an angel, that really got me bro. Love you bro. God bless you, that man is so happy."

@Imageinarium said:

"There are no limit to what God can do. God is good every day."

@mohamed adored:

"Never forget to pray, love this video."

Stranger pays for girl's toys

In another story, Briefly News reported about a kind man who offered to pay for a young girl's items at a grocery store.

The heartwarming incident unfolded at a supermarket, where the girl was seen eyeing her favourite items. The kind stranger offered to pay for whatever she could place in her basket in just 30 seconds. With a mix of surprise and excitement, the girl swiftly embarked on her timed shopping spree, filling her basket with her most cherished treats and toys.

