A 23-year-old woman showed off her living space. Images: @Lùlãr Čhrišlëë Mõålüđï

A 23-year-old woman took to Facebook to show off her living space with her son. She asked for advice from the online users regarding deco and making her place more homely.

Lùlãr Čhrišlëë Mõålüđï posted the photos of her place in a Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The place is a one room. She captured her made bed and wardrobe. In the sleeping area, she had a soft rug near the bed and at the bottom of the bed, she had chairs and a washing basket.

In another part, she captured her kitchen, which had a cupoards, microwave, fridge, vegetable stand, buckets to put in her food like maize meal and rice.

Woman shows off her living space

See the Facebook photos below:

Netizens gave the woman props

The online users flocked to her comment section, with many giving her pointers on where to improve her space.

@Stephina Tautau congratulated:

"At least you are independent my dear keep it up."

@Mandisa Madela said:

"Your room is nice but dull you need to make it bright to lift up your mood eve time you enter change your."

@Ndamoe Lehlogonolo Mugodoe suggested:

"You can't put tv Where u cook....."

