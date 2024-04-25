A woman plugged social media users with an impressive home hack which amazed many peeps online

The TikTok video showed the before and after of the bathroom, which gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens rushed to the comments section to thank the lady, while others simply inquired about more life hacks

This young lady dished out an ultimate plug, leaving Mzansi in a frenzy. She shared the video on TikTok on how she renovated her bathroom.

A woman showed off her bathroom transformation. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and @sharma_homeimprovements/TikTok

Woman shows off her renovated bathroom

Renovating anything in the home can be pricey, especially a bathroom, due to the tiles being expensive. However, this woman proved the contrary, showing South Africans how she had renovated a bathroom for just under R900.

The TikTok video shared by @sharma_homeimprovements unveiled the before and after images of the woman's incredible work of art, and people were impressed.

Take a look at the woman's work below:

People love the bathroom makeover

The video of the bathroom renovation received many views, as well as thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. Online users were in awe of the transformation as they rushed to the comments section to inquire about more information while others gushed over her work.

I am Liberty Lepule said:

"Beautiful and cost savvy reno...do you think it could work on floor tiles too? how durable is it?"

Lovable asked:

"Do you only use this paint, or do you need primer? How long will the paint last?"

To which she responded by saying:

"It’s a temporal fix. I’ve had those painted for about 8 months, and they are still intact."

Hlehle added:

"Beautiful, please plug me."

Cape Town woman's stunning kitchen renovation on TikTok, SA wowed

Briefly News previously reported that a woman from Cape Town showcased how she transformed her kitchen at R1000, which left peeps in awe.

A video posted by @authenticmom on TikTok shows the lady's kitchen from before and after. @authenticmom 's kitchen before had a marble island with a white cupboard with glass windows. As the video progresses, she unveils how she changed her kitchen with a beautiful yet simple interior design

