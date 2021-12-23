Who is Blaize Pearman? Age, Raven Symone, career, net worth, Instagram

Unlike his sister Raven Symone, Blaize is not involved in the show business. His sister Raven Symone is a singer, songwriter, and actress, best known for her role in Disney's show. Blaize earned his fame as the younger brother of a prominent American singer and songwriter as a young boy. He appeared on his sister's show as a small guest playing Cory's on-screen brother.

Blaize Pearman is an American media personality born on December 17, 1991, in Ossining, New York. His parents are Christopher B. Pearman and Lydia Gulden, originally from Georgia. They only moved to New York to support their daughter Reven. There is not much about Blaize Pearman since his fame is due to his celebrity sister. Here is Blaize Pearman's Biography.

Blaize Pearman's profile summary and bio

Early life

When was Blaize Pearman born? He was born on December 17, 1991.

During his early life, Blaize attended a local high school in New York and was an active basketball player where he played for his school's team.

What does the name Blaize Pearman imply? Well, the name means foreman or manager. In French, The name Blaize means Stutter. On the other hand, the name Pearman derives its meaning from the Latin word "Prium", later "man" added.

His parents thought that he would be a concert pianist in a band in the future.

Career

Blaize started his basketball career while in high school. He has also invested a lot of time in gaming consoles.

As a minor visitor, Blaize appearred on his sister's show That is So Raven. He plays an on-screen friend and Cory's on-screen sibling. Later, he came on the set of Celebrity Family Feud as one of the show's on-screen guardians in 2008.

He has also played for the Atlanta-area AAU league. He made a small guest appearance on his sister's show, Raven.

Net Worth

At 31 years old, Blaize has no career plan. However, he earns a good income from his basketball career.

Besides, his gaming consoles have been his significant income source for years.

Fast facts

What is the current Blaize Pearman age? Blaize Pearman is currently 31 years as of 2021. Who is Blaize Pearman's Brother? The former child actor, Raven-Symone's brother, is Blaize Pearman. What does Blaize Pearman's sister do? His sister is a director for two American television series, Raven's Home and Sydney to the Max. What is Blaize Pearman's Height? He is a tall man and stands at 5 feet 3-inch. This is also equivalent to 160 centimetres. Is Blaize Pearman active in Social Media? He has hidden his personal life. He is not so much interested in social media platforms.

At a young age, Blaize Pearman came to the limelight. He is the brother of the renowned American actress Reven, who is best known for her Disney show.

