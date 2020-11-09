Top 20 popular African actors in Hollywood: Black actors to keep on your radar
The number of African actors in Hollywood has been rising in recent years. These actors and actresses bring a nice touch of diversity to Hollywood films and television shows. American movies and TV shows are watched globally, and many fans can identify with the narrative of the different cultures they portray.
Actors and actresses like Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Mensah, Charlize Theron, Djimon Hounsou, and others have appeared in numerous blockbuster movies. They have also been recognized in global film awards for their outstanding performances.
Top 20 African actors in Hollywood movies
Here is a look at the top African actors and actresses in Hollywood.
20. Edi Gathegi, Kenya
- Date of birth: 10 March 1979
- Age: 43 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $3 million
The prolific actor was born in 1979 in Nairobi, Kenya, and has been active in the film and TV industry since 2006. Gathegi has starred in a number of Hollywood movies and series, including Twilight, X-Men: First Class, Beauty and the Beast, Nikita, My Bloody Valentine, The Fifth Patient, and Lincoln Heights.
19. Lupita Nyong'o, Kenya
- Date of birth: 1 March 1983
- Age: 39 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $10 million
Lupita Nyong'o was born in Mexico in 1983 and was brought up in Kenya. She then went to the United States for to pursue her college education. Her parents are Anyang' Nyong'o, a Kenyan politician, and Dorothy Ogada.
Lupita is one of the most successful Kenyan actresses in Hollywood. She is known for her roles in 12 Years a Slave, Black Panther, Us, Queen of Katwe, The Jungle Book, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
18. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Nigeria
- Date of birth: 22 August 1967
- Age: 54 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $3 million
Adewale was born in 1967 in London to Nigerian parents of Yoruba origin. He was raised in a white household in England as a foster kid. Adewale started as a model before going to Hollywood and is now one of Hollywood's most prolific Nigerian actors.
Some of the popular Adewale movies and television shows include Thor: The Dark World, Game of Thrones, Tangled: The Series, Farming, Suicide Squad, Bilal, Concussion, Trumbo, and Get Rich or Die Tryin'.
17. Peter Mensah, Ghana
- Date of birth: 27 August 1959
- Age: 62 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $5 million
Mensah was born in 1959 in Chiraa, Ghana, and was brought up in England. He is an incredible actor and a martial arts expert. Some of the movies and TV series he has appeared in include Avatar, Spartacus: Vengeance, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, The Incredible Hulk, Hidalgo, and Tears of the Sun.
16. Boris Kodjoe, Ghana
- Date of birth: 8 March 1973
- Age: 49 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $5 million
Boris is among the most famous male African actors today. The former model is the son of Ursula, a German psychologist of partially Jewish descent, and Eric Kodjoe, a Ghanaian physician who is of the Ga-Adangbe people in Ghana. Some of the popular Boris Kodjoe movies and TV series include Surrogates, Brown Sugar, Resident Evil: Retribution, Resident Evil: Afterlife, The Gospel, Evil Goes Global, and House of Cards.
15. Benjamin Onyango, Kenya
- Year of birth: 1979
- Age: 43 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $900,000
Benjamin was born in Nairobi, Kenya. His fluency in the Swahili language has made him the best choice in Hollywood for Swahili-related roles. He has starred in several movies, including Tears of the Sun, God's Not Dead, and Beautifully Broken.
14. Chiwetelu Umeadi Ejiofor, Nigeria
- Date of birth: 10 July 1977
- Age: 44 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $16 million
Ejiofor was born in 1977 in London to Nigerian parents of Igbo origin. The award-winning actor has starred in 12 Years a Slave, Twelfth Night, American Gangster, Kinky Burns, Half of a Yellow Sun, Melinda and Melinda, Children of Men, and Dirty Pretty Things.
13. Charlize Theron, South Africa
- Date of birth: 7 August 1975
- Age: 46 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $170 million
Charlize Theron was born in 1975 in Benoni, South Africa, and is one of the best-known actors from Africa. The award-winning actress started as a model before finding her way to Hollywood. She is now one of the richest and most famous African actors in Hollywood, with an approximate net worth of $170 million in 2022.
She has been featured in a number of popular movies, including Monster, The Devil's Advocate, Mighty Joe Young, Cider House Rules, Prometheus, Sleepwalking, and 15 Minutes.
12. Benu Mabhena, Zimbabwe
- Date of birth: N/A
- Age: N/A
- Net worth: $400,000
Benu Mabhena is a renowned Zimbabwean actress best known for her role in the movie the Blood Diamond 2006. From an early age, it was clear that the actress loved the performance arts. She would often make impressions and tell stories to those around her. As she grew older, she veered more into poetry, writing and reciting poetic pieces.
11. Adhir Kalyan, South Africa
- Date of birth: 4 August 1983
- Age: 38 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $6 million
Adhir is a South African Indian born in 1983 in Durban. He is one of the many famous South African actors in Hollywood doing quite well. Popular Adhir Kalyan movies include Rules of Engagement, Up in the Air, No Strings Attached, Holby City, Youth in Revolt, A Nice Girl Like You, Second Chance, among others.
10. Carmen Elizabeth Ejogo, Nigeria
- Date of birth: 22 October 1973
- Age: years 38 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $4 million
Carmen Ejogo was born in 1973 in London to a Nigerian father and a Scottish mother. She has featured in several popular movies and TV productions, including The Avengers, Metro, The Brave One, Boycott, Kidnapped, Alex Cross, and Pride and Glory.
9. Danai Gurira, Zimbabwe
- Date of birth: 14 February 1978
- Age: 44 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $4 million
Danai Gurira was born in 1978 in the USA to Zimbabwean parents. She is one of the top female African actors, a philanthropist, and a playwright. Gurira has starred in a number of popular films and series, including Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, The Walking Dead, Captain America: Civil War, Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Never Beast, and Eclipsed.
8. Djimon Hounsou, Benin
- Date of birth: 24 April 1964
- Age: 57 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $12 million
Djimon Gaston Hounsou was born in 1964 in Cotonou Benin. He moved to France at the age of twelve, where he met a photographer who introduced him to modelling. He later moved to the USA in 1990, where he started his acting career and has since risen to become one of the best African American actors in Hollywood.
Some of the popular Djimon movies and TV series include Fast and Furious 7, Blood Diamond, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Legends of Tarzan, Aquaman, Shazam!, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther.
7. Liya Kebede, Ethiopia
- Date of birth: 1 March 1978
- Age: 44 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $18 million
Kebede was born in 1978 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She is a model, advocate, actress, and clothing designer. Some of her movies include 419, The Being Experience, Lord of War, Capital, Desert Girl, The Good Shepherd, and Samba.
6. Hoji Fortuna, Angola
- Date of birth: September 4, 1974
- Age: 48 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $600,000
Fortuna was born in 1974 in Luanda, Angola. He can speak several languages, including French, Hungarian, English, Portuguese, and Czech. His suave and distinguished demeanour has been likened to that of another famous black actor, Morgan Freeman. Fortuna has been in several films such as Viva Riva!, In the Morning, ABC's Pan Am, and BBC's Mc Mafia.
5. Chipo Chung, Zimbabwe
- Date of birth: 17 August 1977
- Age: 44 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $1.5 million
Chipo Chung was born in 1977 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where her parents lived as refugees. She is half Zimbabwean and half Chinese. Chipo has played roles in numerous television shows and movies, including Into The Badlands, Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures!, Beyond Plain Sight, Red Zone, In the Loop, Sunshine, Proof, Thomas and Friends, A.D The Bible Continues, and Absentia.
4. Constance Ejuma, Cameroon
- Date of birth: December 5
- Age: Unknown
- Net worth: $20 million
Constance was born in Cameroon and raised in the United States. The award-winning actress and producer is known for movies and TV shows such as Black Panther, Ben and Ara, Monk, Proof, and others. Her prolific acting skills and charming demeanour make her one of the best actors in Africa.
3. Rachel Mwanza, Democratic Republic of Congo
- Year of birth: 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $100,000
Rachel was born in 1997 in DRC. Her father abandoned their family in Kinshasa, while her mother threw her to the streets after a false prophet claimed she was a witch. Rachel lived on the streets before being cast to feature in Wajnbrosse's Kinshasa Kids and the documentary Sorcerers Children, Kinshasa.
She is now among the best young African actors in Hollywood. The award-winning actress has also starred in War Witch, a Canadian film, and Third Wedding.
2. Sophie Okonedo, Nigeria
- Year of birth: 11 August 1968
- Age: 53 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $5 million
Sophie was born in 1968 in London to a Jewish mother and a Nigerian father. The award-winning actress has been featured in a number of TV series and movies, including Hotel Rwanda, After Earth, Sinbad, Tsunami: The Aftermath, Ace Ventura 2, and Martian Child.
1. Prince David Osei, Ghana
- Year of birth: 6 December 1983
- Age: 38 years (as of 2022)
- Net worth: $850,000
Prince David was born in 1983 in Accra, Ghana and is among the best black male actors from the country. He is an actor, model, producer, director, and philanthropist. David is known for movies like The Dead, Flight by Night, and Merciful Heart.
Who is the most famous black actor?
Hollywood has many famous black actors. It is hard to choose who is the most famous. Who are the most famous black actors? Some of them include Morgan Freeman, Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Sidney Poitier, Tyler Perry, Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, and many more.
This list is not exhaustive as there are many more successful African actors in Hollywood with significant contributions to black movies. The American film industry is one of the most diversified and also the most successful.
There are numerous African actors in Hollywood with backgrounds in various countries. These talented people have become an integral part of the American film and television industry and continue to captivate audiences with their performances.
