What is Bradley Cooper's net worth? Bradley Cooper is an American actor, director, producer, and filmmaker. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, where he has a guesstimated net worth of $100 million. He is celebrated for his work in TV and famous films such as American Sniper, A Star Is Born, The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, and other top movies he also directed. This article has more about his career, age, family, and much more.

How old is Bradley Cooper? He was born on January 5, 1975. That makes him 46 years as of 2021. Over the years, he has garnered many international awards and nominations for his outstanding performances. This article expounds more about Bradley Cooper's net worth, age, profiles, children, and other interesting things. Keep reading to find out more.

Profiles

Name : Bradley Cooper

: Bradley Cooper Real Name: Bradley Charles Cooper

Bradley Charles Cooper Birthday: January 5, 1975

January 5, 1975 Bradley Cooper's age: 46 years (as in 2021)

46 years (as in 2021) Gender : Male

: Male Nationality: American

American Zodiac/Sun Sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Religion: Roman Catholic

Roman Catholic Born In: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Hometown : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Profession : Actor, Producer, Director

: Actor, Producer, Director Debut Movie: Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) Debut TV: Sex and the City (1999)

(1999) Father: Charles Cooper (Stockbroker)

Charles Cooper (Stockbroker) Mother: Gloria Campano

Gloria Campano Sister: Holly Cooper

Holly Cooper Ex-wife: Jennifer Esposito (m. 2006; div. 2007)

Jennifer Esposito (m. 2006; div. 2007) Bradley Cooper's spouse: Irina Shayk (m. 2015)

Irina Shayk (m. 2015) Children: 1

1 Bradley Cooper's daughter: Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper

Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper School: Germantown Academy, Pennsylvania

Germantown Academy, Pennsylvania College: Georgetown University

Georgetown University Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts degree in English

Bachelor of Arts degree in English Bradley Cooper's height: 185 cm (in feet inches- 6′ 0″)

185 cm (in feet inches- 6′ 0″) Weight: 83 kg (in pounds- 182.9 lbs)

83 kg (in pounds- 182.9 lbs) Eye Colour: Blue

Blue Hair Colour: Light Brown

Light Brown Bradley Cooper Instagram: @bradleycooper__original

@bradleycooper__original Bradley Cooper Twitter: @bradcoopernet

Bradley Cooper early life

The celebrated actor was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His parents are Charles, his father, who was a stockbroker at Merril Lynch, and his mother Gloria, of Italian descent, worked for the local NBC affiliate. He has an older sister named Holly, and they were raised in a good Roman Catholic background. His father introduced him to films at an early age, which inspired him to venture into acting at a tender age.

Education

He attended Germantown Academy for his high school education. He performed well and joined Georgetown to pursue a B.A. in English. In 2001, he received a Master of Fine Arts in acting from the Actors Studio Drama School. Cooper has an excellent command of the French language.

Bradley Cooper's wife

Cooper got engaged to actress Jennifer Esposito in October 2006. They tied the knot in December 2006 in a colourful wedding attended by many of their friends and relatives. However, things did not work well between themselves as they developed misunderstandings in their union. In May 2007, Jennifer filed for divorce, and it was finalized in November the same year.

After the divorce, he dated model Suki Waterhouse from March 2013 to March 2015 when they split. In April 2015, he began dating model Irina Shaky. In 2017, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were blessed with their daughter Lea de Seine. The couple split up in 2019. So who is Bradley Cooper dating? It is not yet in the public domain details about his current girlfriend.

Bradley Cooper's acting career

His professional work as an actor was in 1999 when he made a guest appearance on the hugely famous show Sex and the City. The role opened more doors for him where he later worked in other TV shows such as Jack & Bobby, Globe Trekker, among others.

In 2001, he got his breakthrough in movies after starring in Wet Hot American Summer's comedy film. Four years later, he featured in the movie Wedding Crashers, portraying the character Sack Lodge. The movie made him famous in Hollywood and opened more doors for him to feature in top films.

2009 was a great year in his career as he bagged significant roles in four different films, and one of the movies he featured, The Hangover, became a great hit where he made a whopping $467 million at the box office.

2012 was yet another successful year in his acting career as he starred in the critically acclaimed film Silver Linings Playbook.

Bradley Cooper's singing talent

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga featured in the lead roles of A Star Is Born. He took 18 months of vocal training to achieve his character's gravelly register in the movie. As well as making his directorial debut, Cooper plays his first major role as a musician.

Bradley Cooper's movies

2009: The Hangover

2012: Silver Linings Playbook

2014: American Sniper

2018: Avengers: Infinity War

2018: A Star Is Born

2014: Guardians of the Galaxy

2011: Limitless

2017: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2012: The Place Beyond the Pines

2012: The Words

2019: Bradley Cooper Joker

Bradley Cooper's net worth and salary

The celebrated actor has a guesstimated net worth of $100 million. He derives his wealth from his acting career. He ranks as one of the best performing and highly paid actors in Hollywood. His salary is paid per movie and he is expected to earn a fortune going by his competence. Besides, he still earns an income as a filmmaker and a director.

Above is everything you would love to know about Bradly Cooper's net worth, age, career, profiles and, much more. Besides acting, he also supports charitable organizations, especially those that support cancer. This was inspired after he lost his father to lung cancer in 2011. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his career and life endeavours.

